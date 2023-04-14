Federación Georgiana de Fútbol
Sitio oficialwww.gff.ge
Dirección postal
76a Chavchavadze Avenue,
0179 TBILISI
Georgia
Teléfono: +995-322/912670
info:gff@gff.ge
Fax: +995-322/915995
ORGANIZACIÓN
President
Levan KOBIASHVILI
Vice President
Akaki ALADASHVILI
Alexander IASHVILI
Kakha CHUMBURIDZE
Nikoloz JGARKAVA
General Secretary
David MUJIRI
Treasurer
Nargiz CHKHIKVADZE
Media And Communication Manager
Otar GIORGADZE
Technical Director
Zaza ZAMTARADZE
National Coach Men
Willy SAGNOL
National Coach Women
Iris ANTMAN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Cuneyt CAKIR
Referee Coordinator
Cuneyt CAKIR
Saba JORDANIA
Futsal Coordinator
Levan TSIKITISHVILI
Georgia Clasificación
Georgia Clasificación masculina
Georgia Clasificación Mundial Femenina
masculina
CL
Equipo
Puntos
75
Israel
Israel
1323.43
76
Guinea
Guinea
1320.42
77
Georgia
Georgia
1312.45
78
Honduras
Honduras
1311.43
79
Guinea Ecuatorial
Guinea Ecuatorial
1310.50
15 feb 2024
FEMENINA
CL
Equipo
Puntos
122
Vanuatu
Vanuatu
1126.89
123
Honduras
Honduras
1114.37
124
Georgia
Georgia
1113.62
125
Etiopía
Etiopía
1109.59
126
Namibia
Namibia
1108.07
15 mar 2024