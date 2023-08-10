Federación Afgana de Fútbol

Información
Contacto

Sitio oficial

www.aff.org.af

Dirección postal

P.O. Box 128,

KABUL

Afghanistan

Contacto

Teléfono: +93-75/2023 770

info:relations.aff@gmail.com

Fax: +93-75/2023 770

ORGANIZACIÓN

President

Mohammad KARGAR

General Secretary

Behram SIDDIQUI

Treasurer

Abdul HAQ FAIZI

Media And Communication Manager

Mohammed HASHIMI

Technical Director

Mohammad RAUFI

National Coach Men

Ashley WESTWOOD

National Coach Women

Wahidullah WAHIDI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Delawar KHALED

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Hamed MAIWAND

Referee Coordinator

Hamed MAIWAND

Afganistán Clasificación

Afganistán Clasificación masculina
Afganistán Clasificación Mundial Femenina
masculina
CL Equipo Puntos
156
Singapur
Singapur
Singapur
1020.50
157
Guyana
Guyana
Guyana
1018.14
158
Afganistán
Afganistán
Afganistán
1017.68
159
Nueva Caledonia
Nueva Caledonia
Nueva Caledonia
1008.92
160
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
1007.19

15 feb 2024

FEMENINA

Sin clasificación disponible al no haber jugado al menos un partido durante los últimos 48 meses o no haber jugado al menos cinco partidos contra equipos clasificados oficialmente.

Actualizaciones sobre Federación Afgana de Fútbol

Estas son algunas de las últimas noticias, imágenes y videos relacionados con la federación.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 08: FIFA and UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency) have invited refugees, who have settled in Australia, to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Colombia and Jamaica at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 08, 2023 in Melbourne / Naarm, Australia. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Impacto Social
Los refugiados se unen por la paz en la Copa Mundial Femenina de la FIFA 2023™
10 ago 2023
We meet one of the female football players forced to flee Afghanistan in 2021 – and hear how her connection to the beautiful game gave her a new start in life.
Impacto Social
"Soy muchísimo más que una simple 'refugiada'"
20 jun 2023
DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN - MAY 02: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and CAFA President and Tajikistan Football Federation (TFF) President Rustam Emomali (R) pose for a photo with pennants during the 8th CAFA Congress on May 02, 2023 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. (Photo Courtesy by FA Tajikistan Media Department)
Presidente de la FIFA
El presidente de la FIFA felicita al presidente de la CAFA por su reelección
3 may 2023
FIFA President Gianni Infantino pictured with FIFA Chief Social Responsibility & Education Officer Joyce Cook
Presidente de la FIFA
El presidente de la FIFA pide a la comunidad futbolística mundial que se solidarice con los refugiados afganos
26 oct 2021
The triumphant Uzbekistan U-20 squad at the CAFA U-20 Championship in Tajikistan
Fútbol Femenino
El fútbol femenino recupera el pulso en Asia Central tras la pandemia
27 jun 2021
