Federación Afgana de Fútbol
Información
Sitio oficialwww.aff.org.af
Dirección postal
P.O. Box 128,
KABUL
Afghanistan
Contacto
Teléfono: +93-75/2023 770
Fax: +93-75/2023 770
President
Mohammad KARGAR
General Secretary
Behram SIDDIQUI
Treasurer
Abdul HAQ FAIZI
Media And Communication Manager
Mohammed HASHIMI
Technical Director
Mohammad RAUFI
National Coach Men
Ashley WESTWOOD
National Coach Women
Wahidullah WAHIDI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Delawar KHALED
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Hamed MAIWAND
Referee Coordinator
Hamed MAIWAND
Afganistán Clasificación
masculina
|CL
|Equipo
|Puntos
156
Singapur
Singapur
1020.50
157
Guyana
Guyana
1018.14
158
Afganistán
Afganistán
1017.68
159
Nueva Caledonia
Nueva Caledonia
1008.92
160
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
1007.19
15 feb 2024
FEMENINA
Sin clasificación disponible al no haber jugado al menos un partido durante los últimos 48 meses o no haber jugado al menos cinco partidos contra equipos clasificados oficialmente.
