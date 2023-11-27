FIFA strengthens club management in El Salvador through Americas programme

FIFA delivers Essential Courses in Club Management workshop in San Salvador

Senior club and association executives focus on strengthening professional structures

Initiative supports long-term development of club football across the Americas

On 8 and 9 April, FIFA successfully delivered a two-day club management workshop in San Salvador as part of the Americas edition of the FIFA Campus – Essential Courses in Club Management programme.

The initiative is part of the FIFA Leagues and Clubs Professionalisation Programme and was organised in close collaboration with the Salvadoran Football Association (FESFUT).

The event brought together senior executives from local clubs and FESFUT, providing a platform to enhance professional management practices and strengthen the structural foundations of club football in El Salvador. Across the two days, participants engaged in a series of targeted sessions covering governance and operations, finance, commercial development, marketing and communications, and operational planning.

ImageDesigned to address both strategic and operational priorities, the sessions encouraged knowledge-sharing and practical dialogue between FIFA experts, association representatives and club leaders. The workshop also offered an opportunity to align on the continued development of football structures in the country, at a time of strong institutional support for the game.

Ornella Désirée Bellia, FIFA Director of Professional Football Relations & Development, said: “Clubs are at the heart of football, both locally and globally. Through the Americas edition of the FIFA Campus – Essential Courses in Club Management and the FIFA Leagues and Clubs Professionalisation Programme, we are pleased to support FESFUT and its clubs in strengthening their structures and capabilities. This initiative aims to help translate the current ambition for professional football in El Salvador into more sustainable, well-managed and competitive clubs.”

Jair Bertoni, FIFA’s Regional Director for the Americas, added: “Professional football is a critical driver of long-term sustainability, requiring clubs to continuously strengthen their managerial, operational and governance capacities in order to deliver a high-quality, efficient and engaging product for fans, players, referees and broadcasters alike. In historically passionate football markets such as El Salvador and across Central America, structured capacity-building initiatives play a key role in elevating standards, enhancing competitiveness and supporting the continued growth of the game.”