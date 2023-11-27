Despite its relatively small population (18 million) compared to many of the world’s footballing giants, the Netherlands continues to produce an impressive array of world-class talent. “Total football” has shaped the history of the game, representing not just a playing style but a profound philosophy that emphasises innovation and creativity.
Dutch football is also renowned for its passionate fan base who travel in droves to support their teams. Their vibrant presence contributes to a unique, festival-esque atmosphere, making them an integral part of the Dutch football experience.
This distinctive football DNA, driven by a culture of innovation and an inherent passion for the game, not only thrives on the pitch but also permeates the administrative and operational structures of the Royal Netherlands Football Federation (KNVB).
Founded in 1889 and a co-founder of FIFA, the KNVB is the largest sports organisation in the Netherlands. It oversees both grassroots and professional football, organising elite competitions such as the TOTO KNVB Beker and Azerion Vrouwen Eredivisie. The KNVB also plays a vital role in the commercial development of Dutch football.
Mission
The KNVB’s mission is to elevate football in the Netherlands to an ever-higher level and harness its unifying power to create a positive impact on society.
The way football is played and experienced is changing. We must adapt both grassroots and professional football. We are ambitious in this respect; we aim to continuously strengthen the foundation of grassroots football, connect professional football to the European elite and dream of becoming world champions with our men’s and women’s teams. We have bundled our mission into six objectives.
The KNVB’s six objectives
Win a major tournament
Increase participation levels
Ensure a welcoming and safe environment
Enhance the standard of professional football
Secure the future of grassroots clubs
Make a visible social impact
Every weekend, the KNVB organises more than 30,000 matches across various levels of the game to ensure that football remains the most accessible sport in the world. This extensive commitment to grassroots football is vital for nurturing local talent and preserving football’s central role within Dutch communities, but it also requires significant resources.
This vision is supported by a clear commercial strategy and significant investment in the KNVB’s branding and marketing. The KNVB’s commercial strategy therefore plays a vital role in driving Dutch football’s efforts to protect and develop the rich culture of the sport in the Netherlands. By harnessing the fans’ passion, the prestige of its national teams and the strength of its commercial partnerships, the KNVB is able to generate significant revenue to financially support its various initiatives.
This case study reviews the KNVB’s revenue generation model, with an emphasis on sponsorship, and aims to serve as a source of inspiration for other Member Associations (MAs) seeking to enhance their own commercial strategies.