FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™
Follow now
Follow now
Live streams, match highlights, exclusives and more!
FIFA.com
Education initiatives
Education initiatives
Legal education
Agents-related education initiatives
Club management education
Medical education
Education and capacity-building
FIFA member association marketing campaigns
In the context of a FIFA member association (MA), sports marketing refers to the strategies and activities undertaken to promote and to maximise the MA’s brand value and to increase its revenue.
^
Cookie Settings