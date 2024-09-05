FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™
Follow now
Follow now
Live streams, match highlights, exclusives and more!
FIFA.com
Education initiatives
Education initiatives
Legal education
Agents-related education initiatives
Club management education
Medical education
Education and capacity-building
Football Australia’s approach to strategic planning
Strategic principles
Once an organisation’s vision and the time frame for achieving it have been established, the crucial next step is to outline the path to realisation. This involves defining specific areas of action, each with its own initiatives and success metrics.
^
Cookie Settings