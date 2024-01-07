Fussballverband der Seychellen
Information
Kontakt
Offizielle Websitewww.seyfoot.com
Adresse
Maison Football,
Roche Caiman,
P.O. Box 843,
MAHE
Seychelles
Kontakt
Telefon: +248/4601 160
Infos:admin@seyfoot.com
Fax: +248/4601 163
Organisation
President
Elvis CHETTY
Vice President
Dolor ERNESTA
Roch HENRIETTE
General Secretary
Denis ROSE
Treasurer
Jonathan PAUL
Media And Communication Manager
Louis NOURRICE
Technical Director
Osama HAROUN
National Coach Men
Ralph JEAN-LOUIS
National Coach Women
Florence MARIE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Jason DAMOO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Steve MARIE
Referee Coordinator
Steve MARIE
Futsal Coordinator
Damien JEAN
Seychellen Weltrangliste
Seychellen Weltrangliste Männer
Seychellen Weltrangliste Frauen
MÄNNER
|RG
|Team
|Punkte
197
Cayman-Inseln
Cayman-Inseln
851.19
198
Somalia
Somalia
845.66
199
Seychellen
Seychellen
845.53
200
Osttimor
Osttimor
843.40
201
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
840.80
15. Feb. 2024
FRAUEN
|RG
|Team
|Punkte
168
Grenada
Grenada
870.77
169
Belize
Belize
868.00
170
Seychellen
Seychellen
866.26
171
Mosambik
Mosambik
864.61
172
Irak
Irak
862.80
15. März 2024
Aktuelles - Fussballverband der Seychellen
Hier finden Sie die neuesten Nachrichten, Bilder und Videos im Zusammenhang mit diesem Verband.
FIFA-Rat
Wichtige Beschlüsse des FIFA-Rats zur FIFA Fussball-Weltmeisterschaft™ 2030 und 2034
4. Okt. 2023
Organisation
Frauenfussball, Jugend und Beach Soccer bei Besuch auf den Seychellen auf dem Programm
27. Juni 2023
FIFA-Präsident
Gianni Infantino traf Präsident Ramkalawan und besuchte Fussball-Entwicklungsprojekte auf den Seychellen
14. Apr. 2023