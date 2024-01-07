Fussballverband der Seychellen

Information
Kontakt

Offizielle Website

www.seyfoot.com

Adresse

Maison Football,

Roche Caiman,

P.O. Box 843,

MAHE

Seychelles

Kontakt

Telefon: +248/4601 160

Infos:admin@seyfoot.com

Fax: +248/4601 163

Organisation

President

Elvis CHETTY

Vice President

Dolor ERNESTA

Roch HENRIETTE

General Secretary

Denis ROSE

Treasurer

Jonathan PAUL

Media And Communication Manager

Louis NOURRICE

Technical Director

Osama HAROUN

National Coach Men

Ralph JEAN-LOUIS

National Coach Women

Florence MARIE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Jason DAMOO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Steve MARIE

Referee Coordinator

Steve MARIE

Futsal Coordinator

Damien JEAN

Seychellen Weltrangliste

Seychellen Weltrangliste Männer
Seychellen Weltrangliste Frauen
MÄNNER
RGTeamPunkte
197
Cayman-Inseln
Cayman-Inseln
Cayman-Inseln
851.19
198
Somalia
Somalia
Somalia
845.66
199
Seychellen
Seychellen
Seychellen
845.53
200
Osttimor
Osttimor
Osttimor
843.40
201
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
Gibraltar
840.80

15. Feb. 2024

FRAUEN
RGTeamPunkte
168
Grenada
Grenada
Grenada
870.77
169
Belize
Belize
Belize
868.00
170
Seychellen
Seychellen
Seychellen
866.26
171
Mosambik
Mosambik
Mosambik
864.61
172
Irak
Irak
Irak
862.80

15. März 2024

Aktuelles - Fussballverband der Seychellen

Hier finden Sie die neuesten Nachrichten, Bilder und Videos im Zusammenhang mit diesem Verband.

KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 14: FIFA Football for Schools as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Gitagata Rehabilitation Center, Bugasera on March 14, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Football for Schools
Rasantes Jahr 2023 für „Football for Schools“
7. Jan. 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 04: FIFA Council takes key decisions on FIFA World Cup editions in 2030 and 2034 at its meeting held by videoconference HoF, Home of FIFA on October 04, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA-Rat
Wichtige Beschlüsse des FIFA-Rats zur FIFA Fussball-Weltmeisterschaft™ 2030 und 2034
4. Okt. 2023
FIFA Secretary General visits Seychelles Football Federation
Organisation
Frauenfussball, Jugend und Beach Soccer bei Besuch auf den Seychellen auf dem Programm
27. Juni 2023
SEYCHELLES, VICTORIA - APRIL 14: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Seychelles President, Wavel Ramkalawan during the FIFA President visit to Seychelles at the State House Victoria, ?Mahé on April 14, 2023 in Seychelles. Photo by Segun Ogunfeyitimi
FIFA-Präsident
Gianni Infantino traf Präsident Ramkalawan und besuchte Fussball-Entwicklungsprojekte auf den Seychellen
14. Apr. 2023
Launching of FIFA Football for Schools in Seychelles
Football for Schools
Startschuss für "Football for Schools" auf den Seychellen
27. März 2023
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 19: A footballer practices on the beach in front of the Burg Al Arab hotel during the rest day of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup on November 19, 2009 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA)
FIFA Beach-Soccer-Weltmeisterschaft
Die nächsten FIFA Beach-Soccer-Weltmeisterschaften™ finden in Dubai und auf den Seychellen statt
The Women's National Team of the Seychelles
Weltrangliste (Frauen)
Chua schreibt mit den Seychellen Geschichte
CARSON, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 20: Mallory Pugh #9 of the United States celebrates her goal against New Zealand with teammates during the SheBelieves Cup 2022 at Dignity Health Sports Park on February 20, 2022 in Carson, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Weltrangliste (Frauen)
USA dominant in wachsender Weltrangliste
PARIS, FRANCE – May 27: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) with Seychelles Football Federation President Elvis Chetty during FIFA President Gianni Infantino visit to Paris Office on May 27, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien Hekimian/FIFA)
FIFA-Präsident
Das FIFA-Büro in Paris Schauplatz zahlreicher Begegnungen
Three Nations Tournament (Women) - Saudi Arabia vs. Seychelles
Frauenfussball
Drei Nationen, ein Ziel: Die Förderung des Frauenfussballs
NASSAU, BAHAMAS - MAY 07: A genreal view of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup ahead of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017 final match between Tahiti and Brazil at the National Beach Soccer Arena at Malcolm Park on May 7, 2017 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Matthew Lewis - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Turniere
Drei Bewerbungen für die Austragung der FIFA Beach-Soccer-Weltmeisterschaft 2023™ eingereicht