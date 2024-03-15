nepalesischer Fussballverband
Offizielle Websitewww.the-anfa.com
Adresse
ANFA House,
Satobato,
Lalitpur-17,
P.O. Box 12582,
KATHMANDU
Nepal
Kontakt
Telefon: +977-1/520 1060
Infos:nep@the-afc.com
Fax: +977-1/520 1059
President
Pankaj NEMBANG
Senior Vice President
Bir KHADKA
Vice President
Birat SHAHI
Dawa LAMA
Dipak KHATI
Dipak KHATIWADA
Dirgha KC
General Secretary
Kiran RAI
Treasurer
Rabindra JOSHI
Media And Communication Manager
Sailendra ADHIKARI
Technical Director
Hari KHADKA
National Coach Men
Vincenzo ANNESE
National Coach Women
Rajendra TAMANG
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Buddhi GURUNG
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Gokul THAPA
Referee Coordinator
Rojen SHRESTHA
Futsal Coordinator
Jawa LAMA
Nepal Weltrangliste
MÄNNER
|RG
|Team
|Punkte
173
St. Vincent und die Grenadinen
St. Vincent und die Grenadinen
953.47
174
Grenada
Grenada
950.99
175
Nepal
Nepal
948.05
176
Montserrat
Montserrat
946.08
177
Mauritius
Mauritius
944.95
15. Feb. 2024
FRAUEN
|RG
|Team
|Punkte
98
Tonga
Tonga
1211.20
99
Estland
Estland
1209.43
100
Nepal
Nepal
1208.42
101
Guam
Guam
1206.27
102
Kasachstan
Kasachstan
1205.07
15. März 2024
