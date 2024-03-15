nepalesischer Fussballverband

Information
Kontakt

Offizielle Website

www.the-anfa.com

Adresse

ANFA House,

Satobato,

Lalitpur-17,

P.O. Box 12582,

KATHMANDU

Nepal

Kontakt

Telefon: +977-1/520 1060

Infos:nep@the-afc.com

Fax: +977-1/520 1059

Organisation

President

Pankaj NEMBANG

Senior Vice President

Bir KHADKA

Vice President

Birat SHAHI

Dawa LAMA

Dipak KHATI

Dipak KHATIWADA

Dirgha KC

General Secretary

Kiran RAI

Treasurer

Rabindra JOSHI

Media And Communication Manager

Sailendra ADHIKARI

Technical Director

Hari KHADKA

National Coach Men

Vincenzo ANNESE

National Coach Women

Rajendra TAMANG

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Buddhi GURUNG

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Gokul THAPA

Referee Coordinator

Rojen SHRESTHA

Futsal Coordinator

Jawa LAMA

Nepal Weltrangliste

Nepal Weltrangliste Männer
Nepal Weltrangliste Frauen
MÄNNER
RGTeamPunkte
173
St. Vincent und die Grenadinen
St. Vincent und die Grenadinen
St. Vincent und die Grenadinen
953.47
174
Grenada
Grenada
Grenada
950.99
175
Nepal
Nepal
Nepal
948.05
176
Montserrat
Montserrat
Montserrat
946.08
177
Mauritius
Mauritius
Mauritius
944.95

15. Feb. 2024

FRAUEN
RGTeamPunkte
98
Tonga
Tonga
Tonga
1211.20
99
Estland
Estland
Estland
1209.43
100
Nepal
Nepal
Nepal
1208.42
101
Guam
Guam
Guam
1206.27
102
Kasachstan
Kasachstan
Kasachstan
1205.07

15. März 2024

Aktuelles - nepalesischer Fussballverband

