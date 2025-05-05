Introduction

This Privacy Notice ("Notice") applies to personal data you submit (for yourself and on behalf of the Data Subject, as defined herein) as part of the registration process for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ (hereinafter the “FCWC25”). Please carefully read this Notice to understand how FIFA and/or FWC2026 US, Inc. (a US subsidiary of FIFA and event co/organizer) will collect, use and safeguard your personal data when you register for the FCWC25.

By submitting the Profile Information Form (“Form”) you confirm:

(1) that you have lawfully obtained the personal data that you have submitted, and that the personal data is correct;

(2) that you are authorised and instructed by the person or persons whose personal data you have submitted (hereinafter individually and collectively, including yourself, referred to as the "Data Subject"), to submit the personal data in the Form;

(3) that the Data Subject has been informed about the processing of data as set forth herein and that the Data Subject desires and agrees to such processing of his/her personal data; and

(4) that you voluntarily permit (for yourself and on behalf of the Data Subject) the processing of personal data as set out herein.

Collection of Personal Data

FIFA and/or FWC2026 US, Inc. collect(s) the following categories of personal data as part of the registration process (hereinafter the “Personal Data”):

Personal information such as surname, first name, middle name(s), date of birth, gender, nationality, and preferred language for communication.

Contact data such as email address.

FIFA and/or FWC2026 US, Inc. may collect technical data such as essential cookies. These cookies are necessary for the functionality of Microsoft Forms (MS Forms). These cookies do not collect personal data and are required for the proper operation of the form.

Purpose of Processing and Use of Personal Data

FIFA and/or FWC2026 US, Inc. will use the Personal Data as follows:

To set up user profiles within the system; and

To facilitate and manage registration process for the FCWC25.

FIFA and/or FWC2026 US, Inc. will comply with the obligations and safeguard the Data Subject's rights under the relevant law with respect to the Data Subject’s personal data, including applicable United States (US) federal and state laws, Swiss law, European Union (EU) laws, and any other applicable law with respect to Personal Data, which FIFA and/or FWC2026 US, Inc. are subject to ("Applicable Data Protection Laws").

FIFA and/or FWC2026 US, Inc. will process and store the Personal Data securely, for no longer than is necessary in light of the purposes for which it was first collected.

Sharing Personal Data with Third Parties

In this regard, the Data Subject acknowledges and agrees that the Personal Data may be transferred to the relevant public (government) authorities and/or authorized bodies and organizations as might be required under the applicable national laws and/or for security reasons.

Personal Data will not be used, processed, stored or transmitted by FIFA and/or FWC2026 US, Inc. over and above the scope described herein.

Storage of Personal Data and Data Security

FIFA maintains and operates a database in Western Europe, where FIFA primarily stores all Personal Data including data collected and maintained by its subsidiaries. However, some or all of the Personal Data may be stored and/or transferred outside of the European Economic Area (EEA) and/or Switzerland in jurisdictions which have no or less strict data protections laws then those in Europe, where the primary database is located. If FIFA and/or FWC2026 US, Inc. stores and processes Personal Data outside the EEA or Switzerland, it will take all reasonable steps to ensure that your Personal Data is treated as safely and securely as is required under the Applicable Data Protection Laws to safeguard your Personal Data. Where required by Applicable Data Protection Laws, FIFA and/or FWC2026 US, Inc. will implement appropriate legal mechanisms (such as applicable data transfer Agreements) to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and security of Personal Data during such transfer.

Data security is very important to FIFA and FWC2026 US, Inc. To protect Personal Data, suitable measures to safeguard and secure Personal Data have been put into place.

Rights

The Data Subject, in accordance with the Applicable Data Protection Laws, may be entitled to exercise certain rights with respect to their Personal Data, subject to the conditions and limitations set forth by such laws. These rights include, but are not limited to:

(i) the right to be informed about the collection and use of the Personal Data;

(ii) the right of access to and receiving a copy of the Personal Data that FIFA and/or FWC2026 US, Inc. hold about the Data Subject;

(iii) the right to rectification if any Personal Data that FIFA and/or FWC2026 US, Inc. hold about the Data Subject is inaccurate or incomplete;

(iv) the right to be forgotten – i.e., the right to ask FIFA and/or FWC2026 US, Inc. to delete any Personal Data that FIFA and/or FWC2026 US, Inc. hold about the Data Subject and to delete it sooner than as indicated above;

(v) the right to restrict (i.e., prevent) the processing of the Personal Data;

(vi) the right to data portability (obtaining a copy of the Personal Data to re-use with another service or organisation);

(vii) the right to object to FIFA and/or FWC2026 US, Inc. using the Personal Data for purposes;

(viii) rights with respect to automated decision-making and profiling;

(ix) the right to revoke this consent at any time for the future processing of personal data; and

(x) the right to complain to the relevant Attorney General’s Office or the applicable regulatory authority, as provided under the relevant data protection laws in the United States.

Complaint and Contact

In the event of any cause for complaint about the use of the Personal Data by FIFA and/or FWC2026 US, Inc., including if the Data Subject has any questions relating to this Notice or the data subject wishes to withdraw his/her consent, if applicable, the Data Subject can visit FIFA’s Data Protection Portal or write to: Fédération Internationale de Football Association, FIFA Data Protection Officer, FIFA-Strasse 20, 8044 Zurich, Switzerland or via email dataprotection@fifa.org. FIFA’s representative in the EU may be contacted as follows: VGS Datenschutzpartner UG, Am Kaiserkai 69, 20457 Hamburg, Germany.

FIFA shall apply reasonable efforts to resolve the problem for the Data Subject. If FIFA is unable to help, the Data Subject also has the right to lodge a complaint with the applicable data protection authorities.

Waiver regarding governmental decisions