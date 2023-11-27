Stadium sings as one for Haiti-Scotland with new pre-match protocol

Haiti-Scotland benefitted from a a bold new vision for pre-match ceremonies at the FIFA World Cup 2026™

The aim, successfully achieved, was to deepen the connection between players and fans

This vision was fully embraced at Boston Stadium in Massachusetts before Steve Clarke’s ran out 1-0 winners

The FIFA World Cup 2026™’s new pre-match protocol has encapsulated the inclusive nature of this year’s tournament. The ‘360-degree’ ceremony concept allows fans to feel part of the action, with country-flag banners and on-pitch elements oriented to create a unique, immersive experience.

Among the innovations, the starting XI and substitutes now stand together for the pre-match ceremony, gathered in the centre circle around a banner bearing the message ‘Football Unites the World’ as the national anthems ring out. Then it is over to the tens of thousands of fans in the stands. In Boston, Massachusetts, ahead of Scotland’s 1-0 win over Haiti, more than 60,000 shared in this rare moment of communion.

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The Tartan Army were in full voice as Scotland’s Flower of Scotland anthem rang out. Twenty-eight years after their national team’s last FIFA World Cup™ appearance, the emotion throughout Boston Stadium was palpable. Among their ranks was rock legend Rod Stewart. “Flower of Scotland always makes me very emotional,” he said. “Unfortunately, I was unable to sing it as I have laryngitis. I even had to cancel a concert yesterday because of that. But absolutely nobody could have stopped me from attending this match, certainly not my sons, who are with me. “The atmosphere is absolutely magnificent. FIFA, the United States, Mexico, and Canada have made this World Cup wonderful. It’s a show like no other.”

Just like Stewart, Scotland fan David, 43, made the trip to Boston with his son, Murray. “It’s my baptism of fire; I was only 15 the last time Scotland appeared at a World Cup,” he said. “I didn’t want to miss this moment,” he explained of a decision made just two weeks before kick-off. “I’ve heard Flower of Scotland a lot in my life, but that was truly special. With the sun going down, the lighting, all those fans singing as one... It was simply magical.

“I think the new protocol deepens that sense of communion. Having the substitutes involved in this ceremony really makes sense to me: everyone is part of the occasion, and that goes not only for the players but also the fans. That’s the magic of the World Cup: bringing people together, whoever you are and wherever you have come from.”

At the heady age of 12, Murray has already experienced big moments as a fan. Last October, he even had the chance to join Scott McTominay on the pitch at Hampden Park during a FIFA World Cup qualification match against Belarus. But if the smile on his face is anything to go by, he is even happier to be in Boston: “It’s simply amazing to be here,” he explained. “How did I feel during the match? I was proud and happy. As Dad says, we feel like we are part of history. And that rendition of Flower of Scotland was so beautiful and so loud.”

June, from Paisley, also shared her experience. At the age of 80, her children gave her this trip of a lifetime. “I have been completely won over by this World Cup. I really like football, but I like the Scotland team even more,” she admitted. “And to be able to be here for their return to a World Cup is a true gift. Obviously, I sang Flower of Scotland, which sounded especially appropriate on this occasion. I think the whole pre-match ceremony was a success. We tend to say, ‘it was better before’, but it wasn’t in this case!” “Sometimes, change is good. I think it’s fair that the substitutes are now involved in the ceremony. A team is not just the starting XI,” added her daughter, Lynn, who is also delighted with her trip to Boston. “We are having a fantastic time here. The atmosphere was unbelievable on Saturday, but that’s as much thanks to the Haiti fans as the Scotland fans because they were incredible. For me, only two worlds have that ability to bring people together: football and music.”

Neither Stewart nor Simon, who is 25 and a fervent supporter of the Scotland team as well as a bagpiper, would disagree. The young man had, of course, made the journey to Boston with his trusty instrument in tow: “It’s a tricky instrument to master, but Flower of Scotland is not a tough bit to play,” he explained. “I definitely prefer playing it to singing it, except when it’s a World Cup match.”