Be Active launches for FIFA World Cup 2026™, bringing joy to First Nation children

More than 40 children from the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations joined FIFA Legends

Sessions delivered by Whitecaps FC legend Russell Teibert and Canada defender Jackson Farmer

Long-running FIFA campaign delivers football clinics for youth ahead of FIFA Congress Delegates’ Football Tournament

A fun-packed festival of football was enjoyed by dozens of local children ahead of the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada when legends of the game joined a string of skills and drills sessions, as FIFA launched its special edition of the Be Active campaign for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Representing the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations, young players aged between eight and 12 were put through their paces by former Vancouver Whitecaps and Canada national team players Russell Teibert and Jackson Farmer – while learning about why physical activity is core to maintaining a healthy body and a happy mind.

Decked in yellow Be Active t-shirts, participants helped to launch this edition of the campaign, first developed by FIFA and the World Health Organization (WHO) to communicate the WHO’s recommendation that children need 60 minutes of physical activity every day.

Leadership from MST Nations also attended to enjoy the festivities, including Chief Wayne Sparrow of the Musqueam Indian Band, Chairperson Wilson Williams from the Squamish Nation and Chief Justin Sky George of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation.

“We had Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations youth coming out to enjoy kicking a ball around, having fun and be active. The message here is simple, get up and be active, that’s what we’ve been able to enjoy today,” Teibert said.

“It’s been amazing for the youth to get out here and enjoy spending time with FIFA Legends, in the lead-up to the most exciting tournament that has ever come to Vancouver. The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be a movement – today has been a sign of what is to come on the tailwind of a FIFA World Cup, seeing inspired youth for generations to come.”

Be Active launches for FIFA World Cup 2026™ Previous 01 / 10 Long-running FIFA campaign delivers football clinics for youth ahead of FIFA Congress Delegates’ Football Tournament. 02 / 10 More than 40 children from the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations joined FIFA Legends . 03 / 10 Decked in yellow Be Active t-shirts, participants helped to launch the campaign. 04 / 10 This campaign, developed jointly by FIFA and the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to promote the WHO recommendation that children should engage in 60 minutes of physical activity per day. 05 / 10 Maple the Moose, Zayu the Jaguar and Clutch the Bald Eagle were also present at the event, much to the delight of the children. 06 / 10 Representing the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations, young players aged between eight and 12 were put through their paces by former Vancouver Whitecaps and Canada national team players Russell Teibert and Jackson Farmer. 07 / 10 “It’s been amazing for the youth to get out here and enjoy spending time with FIFA Legends", said Russell Teibert 08 / 10 “The message of the Be Active campaign is so important – physical activity helps promote mental health and general well-being in any individual", said Jackson Farmer. 09 / 10 "You could see that on the faces of the children who were smiling and able to enjoy the company of players they really admire.” 10 / 10 The launch of the “Be Active” campaign for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ brought joy to First Nations children. Next

“It was a great day, using sport and soccer to help everybody come together in the spirit of what is coming up in the next couple of months,” added Farner. “We had our three nations, Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, joining to run around and really show how much fun they were having out. It was really nice for them to be able to see the FIFA Legends in person, all happening in our team.