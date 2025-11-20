Maldives host Palestine U-17 national team for training camp, friendlies ahead of AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

Maldivian Government and the Football Association of Maldives (FAM) funded and organised a nine-day camp for the Palestine U-17s

Palestine played Maldives U-17s in two friendlies at the National Football Stadium in Malé

Both countries hope to reach the AFC U-17 Asian Cup finals for the first time

Palestine’s attempt to reach the AFC U-17 Asian Cup finals for the first time received a generous boost this month from the Football Association of Maldives (FAM), who invited them to the island nation for a training camp and two friendlies. The nine-day camp was funded entirely by the Maldivian Government and, although there was free admission to the two friendlies at Malé’s National Football Stadium, commemorative VIP tickets were sold to raise funds for the Palestinian team.

Upon arrival in the capital, the Palestine players received an airport welcome from Maldives Minister of Sports, Fitness and Recreation Abdulla Rafiu and FAM President Ahmed Thoriq. The respective nations’ U-17 sides squared off for the first time on 13 November and played again two days later. The exercise was valuable for both squads, who are preparing to kick off qualifying for the 2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup later this month. With the FIFA U-17 World Cup™ now an annual event, U-17 programmes around the world are seeking additional avenues to compete and improve.

"This is an opportunity both national teams of all age groups want. I hope this is the start of that," Maldives U-17 coach Sobah Mohamed told local media. ”These are the types of matches that will relinquish fear.” Palestine travelled straight from Maldives to India, where they will face the hosts, Chinese Taipei, IR Iran and Lebanon from 22 to 30 November. Maldives, who are also looking to reach the continental finals for the first time, will head to Thailand to play Kuwait, Mongolia, Turkmenistan and the hosts. The group winners will advance to the 2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia next May, from which eight sides will book passage to the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026™ in Qatar.