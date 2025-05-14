FIFA.com
Wednesday 14 May 2025, 18:00
Member Associations

FIFA lifts suspension of Congolese Football Association

The Bureau of the FIFA Council decided on 14 May 2025 to lift the suspension that was imposed on the Congolese Football Association (FECOFOOT) on 6 February 2025.

The decision was taken after the conditions requested by the Bureau to lift the suspension of FECOFOOT had been met, including the return of full control of the FECOFOOT headquarters, the Ignié Technical Centre and the association’s other facilities to the FECOFOOT Executive Committee led by Jean-Guy Blaise Mayolas and his administration.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 10: Previews ahead of the Virtual FIFA Extraordinary Congress 2024 at the Home of FIFA on December 10, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
ORGANISATION
FIFA suspends the Congolese Football Association and the Pakistan Football Federation

Related Topics
Member AssociationsOrganisationCongoCAF
Cookie Settings