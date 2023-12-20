FIFA holds ground-breaking workshop for African MAs on digital content creation

The workshop took place in Kigali and was part of the FIFA Digital Skills programme

Ten African member associations took part in the eye-opening course

The workshop reflects FIFA’s strategy of fostering learning and innovation among MAs

As part of its commitment to keep its member associations at the forefront of the digital sports world and equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge for effective global engagement, FIFA has held a ground-breaking workshop in Kigali, Rwanda, which focused on the creation of digital content. Participants described the event as an eye opener that would help them understand their audience and get the most out of the various digital platforms. The workshop was part of the FIFA Digital Skills programme, which recently celebrated its first anniversary and has provided member associations with invaluable access to expert-led masterclasses and e-learning modules on a wide range of digital topics relevant to the football industry.

Organised specifically for the top ten member associations on the Digital Skills programme in Africa, it featured 25 participants from Uganda, Sudan, Gabon, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Djibouti, Kenya, and Mauritius, plus two from Rwanda, the host FA. Grace Shauri, a participant from the Football Kenya Federation, said she had learned how to the importance of data, research and understanding the audience. “My biggest takeaway has been storytelling,” she said. “The FIFA Digital Skills has made us understand how to use different content for different platforms. For example, now we have noticed that after every national team engagement, we get about ten thousand new followers on our Tiktok account, just because we started using the behind the scenes content.” The workshop also provided information on how to create a Youtube channel.

“FIFA Digital Skills told us to create weekly and monthly plans,” added Fatouma Degan Mohamed Idriss from the Djiboutian Football Association. “Now, we’re more active on social media, making our engagement more enjoyable. I’m thrilled with this programme and excited to keep benefitting from it as time goes on.”

"We are here to support our member associations. Developing their knowledge and capabilities is something fundamental for us and, by helping them with digital marketing, we are looking to the future. Growing our federations is our priority" Gelson Fernandes FIFA Director Member Associations Africa

Knowledge sharing was provided by experienced trainers from the United States and Europe, enhancing the global perspective of the training. Guest speakers including Franco Segarra, Head of Innovation at Valencia CF, and Mounia Wanzi, Digital Marketer from the Royal Belgian Football Association, who provided real-life case studies and insights into digital sports content creation. The workshop reflected FIFA's broader strategy to foster a culture of continuous learning and innovation among its member associations. "We are here to support our member associations. Developing their knowledge and capabilities is something fundamental for us and, by helping them with digital marketing, we are looking to the future. Growing our federations is our priority", said Gelson Fernandes, FIFA Director Member Associations Africa. Shawn Mubiru from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations added: “We have learned to plan and strategise on what we need to bring out. We have learned also to understand our audience. The FIFA Digital Skills programme is an eye opener and an opportunity to make football simpler to consume.“