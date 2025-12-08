FIFA advances club professionalisation efforts with successful workshops in Bolivia and Paraguay

FIFA has delivered two club management workshops in Bolivia and Paraguay under its global professionalisation programmes

Senior club and Member Association executives attended sessions focused on governance, operations and sustainability

Paraguay’s workshop included a deep dive into new financial fair play regulations supported by FIFA and the APF

FIFA has successfully delivered two club management workshops in Bolivia (24-25 November 2025) and Paraguay (27-28 November 2025) as part of its ongoing FIFA Essential Courses in Club Management Programme within the Americas region.

The sessions also formed part of the broader FIFA Leagues and Clubs Professionalisation Programme, which aims to elevate standards and strengthen the operational foundations of clubs worldwide.

In Bolivia, participants engaged in a comprehensive two-day programme covering governance, operations, finance, marketing and communications, and strategic planning. The workshop brought together senior executives from local clubs and Member Associations, focusing on building robust management structures to support long-term growth.

FIFA Club Management Workshop in Bolivia (24-25 November 2025) Previous 01 / 03 FIFA Club Management Workshop in Bolivia (24-25 November 2025) 02 / 03 FIFA Club Management Workshop in Bolivia (24-25 November 2025) 03 / 03 FIFA Club Management Workshop in Bolivia (24-25 November 2025) Next

In Paraguay, the agenda included an in-depth session on the new financial fair play regulations that FIFA is helping the Paraguayan Football Association (APF) to develop and implement. The workshop provided club executives and Member Association representatives with practical tools and guidance to improve compliance, sustainability and operational standards.

Ornella Bellia, FIFA Director of Professional Football Relations & Development, said: “Through the FIFA Essential Courses in Club Management and the FIFA Leagues and Clubs Professionalisation Programme, we continue to reinforce the professional foundations of football in the region by equipping clubs and Member Associations with the tools they need to grow sustainably and implement best-practice standards.”

FIFA Club Management Workshops in Paraguay (27-28 November 2025) Previous 01 / 03 FIFA Club Management Workshop in Paraguay (27-28 November 2025) 02 / 03 FIFA Club Management Workshops in Paraguay (27-28 November 2025) 03 / 03 FIFA Club Management Workshop in Paraguay (27-28 November 2025) Next

Jair Bertoni, FIFA Director of Member Associations Americas, added: “Professional football is central to the game’s development and to the growth of strong football ecosystems. Knowledge and capacity-building play a decisive role in this process. Through initiatives such as the FIFA Essential Courses in Club Management, we are supporting clubs and Member Associations in strengthening key areas, from finance and marketing, to organisational structure and day-to-day operations. The engagement, interaction and interest of participants have also been crucial in finding ways to improve important aspects for the efficient administration of their domestic elite leagues. This joint effort represents another important step towards building more sustainable, knowledgeable and competitive football environments across the Americas. We will continue working to bring this same valuable initiative to other countries in the region.”

These workshops reaffirm FIFA’s commitment to promoting sustainable growth, sound governance and professional excellence across the global football landscape.