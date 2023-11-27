FIFA delivers Essential Courses in Club Management workshop in Malawi to support professionalisation of domestic game

Event held in Lilongwe on 21 and 22 May

Senior club and league executives discussed financial matters, governance and operations, amongst other topics

Initiative supports long-term professionalisation of club football in Africa

FIFA has delivered a FIFA Essential Course in Club Management workshop in Lilongwe, Malawi, as part of the African edition of the capacity-building initiative, which comes under the auspices of the FIFA Leagues and Clubs Professionalisation Programme.

Held on 21 and 22 May in close collaboration with the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), the event brought together senior executives from Super League of Malawi clubs, women’s top-flight outfits, the Super League of Malawi and the FAM, to strengthen professional management structures across the domestic game.

The sessions focused on a range of key areas, including financial matters, governance, operations, sports marketing and operational planning, while also providing a platform for dialogue between FIFA, FAM, club and league representatives regarding the continued development of football structures in Malawi.

The staging of the workshop is part of FIFA’s broader commitment to supporting the sustainable growth and professionalisation of club football across the African continent through the FIFA Essential Course in Club Management and the FIFA Leagues and Clubs Professionalisation Programme.

Ornella Desirée Bellia, FIFA Director of Professional Football Relations & Development, said: “Football clubs are the foundational pillars of the sport, from grassroots communities to the world stage. We’ve introduced the African edition of the FIFA Essential Courses in Club Management alongside the FIFA Leagues and Clubs Professionalisation Programme, and we’re proud to partner with the FAM and its member clubs with a view to elevating their operational standards and internal structures. Our goal is to help make Malawi’s aspirations for professional football into a reality that features resilient, highly competitive and excellently governed clubs.”