‘Cooperation the beautiful game needs,’ as Brazilian Football Confederation host Cape Verdean Football Federation

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and Cape Verdean Football Federation (FCF) hold talks in Rio de Janeiro days before FIFA World Cup 2026™

FCF members given chance to visit training facilities and gain professional insights during three-day stay

“Visit reflects the kind of cooperation the beautiful game needs,” says Matheus Senna, CBF Director of Development

With the FIFA World Cup 2026™ now mere days away, Cape Verdean Football Federation (FCF) members have travelled to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to meet their counterparts at the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

The three-day visit, organised with FIFA’s support, brought together members of both associations with the aim of strengthening cooperation through a targeted exchange of knowledge and institutional collaboration.

“Our visit to the CBF was marked by exceptional hospitality, institutional cooperation and knowledge-sharing. We believe this could prove to be a historic milestone for the sustainable development of football between Cabo Verde and Brazil, strengthening the strategic relationship between the two associations,” said FCF National Technical Director Rui Costa, who attended alongside Vice-President Inácio dos Santos Carvalho.

Cabo Verde will make their FIFA World Cup™ debut in Junen when they open their Group H campaign against Spain in June, and members of their association were given the chance to visit key training facilities and learn more about the set-ups of several Brazilian clubs. This created valuable opportunities to exchange knowledge and experience, offering first-hand insight into operational models and best practice.

“This visit, backed by FIFA, reflects the kind of cooperation the beautiful game needs: Member Associations (MAs) opening their doors and sharing their knowledge,” said Matheus Senna, CBF Director of Development.

“Over the past few days, our colleagues from Cabo Verde have worked closely with different departments at the CBF, visited the training facilities of major Brazilian clubs, and experienced first-hand the atmosphere at the Maracaná. But beyond the programme, what really matters is the exchange.”

The FCF held meetings with key CBF departments, including Development, Competitions and Refereeing. The discussions focused on identifying specific areas of collaboration and laying the foundations for a medium- to long-term partnership, which included the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, moving beyond a one-off visit towards a structured a framework for cooperation.

Brazil’s men’s national team will feature at a record-extending 23rd World Cup this summer, while the CBF will soon turn its attention to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™, the first such tournament to be held in South America. This makes it a key source of knowledge for the FCF.

“The CBF and the Cabo Verdean Football Association operate in very different realities, which is exactly why moments like these are so important: when associations from different contexts come together, both parties always have something to learn and take away from the experience,” Senna continued. “We hope this visit is not just a one-off event, but the start of a lasting exchange that benefits both parties.”

“Global football development is strengthened when Member Associations share knowledge, experience and solutions to common challenges. At FIFA, we firmly believe that some of the most valuable lessons come through direct exchange between associations, regardless of their size, location or level of development,” said Jair Bertoni, FIFA’s Director of the Member Associations Division (Americas).

“We’re delighted to have been able to bring the Brazilian and Cabo Verdean Football Associations closer together, fostering collaboration based on mutual learning, trust and a shared vision for the future. We hope this is the beginning of a lasting partnership that strengthens both associations and supports the growth of football, creating more opportunities for future generations both on and off the pitch and helping to make football truly global.”

This initiative highlights FIFA’s role in bringing MAs together and facilitating tailored development pathways. In this context, the collaboration is particularly valuable given the strong linguistic, cultural and structural affinities shared between Brazil and Cabo Verde, which enable meaningful and practical knowledge transfer.