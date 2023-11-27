African MA presidents hail Atlanta stadium and 'best in history' FIFA World Cup

Presidents of FIFA's Member Associations toured Atlanta Stadium and met Mayor Andre Dickens ahead of the second semi-final between England and Argentina

Guests praised the venue's retractable roof, conversion to a natural grass pitch and flexible operational spaces

MA leaders said the visit would inform preparations for future tournaments, including the Africa Cup of Nations and the next FIFA World Cup™

Presidents of several African FIFA Member Associations (MAs) visited Atlanta Stadium, touring the venue and meeting Mayor Andre Dickens, ahead of Wednesday's FIFA World Cup 2026™ semi-final between England and Argentina. Welcoming the delegation, Mayor Dickens spoke of the warmth of the city's connection with African football. “[Atlanta has] citizens that live here, or visit here… [and] they really love to just cheer for the African football teams,” he said. “We have a great relationship: the city of Atlanta and much of the African continent. “We have a great kind of a cultural and people-to-people relationship. We just love to host you and hope that you will be back for football, for business, for tourism, for whatever you want to come back for.”

Speaking about the significance of the visit, Gelson Fernandes, FIFA’s Deputy Chief Member Associations Officer and Director of Member Associations for Africa, underlined the value of MAs experiencing the tournament and Host Cities first-hand. “It’s more than important. They discover our city, they discover our culture, they discover our stadium infrastructure, all the work that is (put in) behind (the scenes by) FIFA and the authorities to deliver a fantastic FIFA World Cup,” he said. “And we believe it’s important for them to see that background if they have the opportunity.”

Mr Fernandes added that several of the visiting associations have major tournaments of their own on the horizon. “Some will host [a] competition in (the) near future – the Africa Cup of Nations – others will build stadiums, so it's nice for them to be here,” he said. Wallace Karia, President of the Tanzania Football Federation and a CAF Executive Committee member, said the visit offered lessons ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, which Tanzania will co-host with Kenya and Uganda next year under the slogan ‘Pamoja’ – meaning “together”.

“It's a fantastic experience,” he said. “Firstly, [for] the (FIFA) World Cup, which is (in) more than one nation, three nations. Also, the number, 48 teams there for the first time, there for the experience, that anything can be done. “Therefore, [because of] here, being here, I learned many things which will help us to improve our tournament, to be one of the best,” Karia continued, before praising this summer’s three Host Countries. “I congratulate Canada, Mexico and the United States… it [had] good things, which is fantastic.” He added that the experience would also feed into preparations for the 2030 edition of the FIFA World Cup, to be co-hosted by Morocco, Portugal and Spain.

Célestin Yanindji, President of the Central African Republic Football Federation, said the tournament had exceeded his expectations. “I can honestly say that this FIFA World Cup is the best. It's the best in the history of FIFA,” he said, “with magnificent stadiums, a well-organised competition and an enthusiastic crowd. “We thank the American people for the work that has been done. We know today that the slogan ‘Football Unites the World’ is a reality.” Somali Football Federation President Ali Abdi Mohamed said it was a special feeling to be in Atlanta ahead of such a big game.

“I’m extremely happy to be here. Watching the England v. Argentina match at Atlanta Stadium is a truly special experience for me. I’m very grateful to the mayor of the city and to the people of the United States,” he said. Issaka Adamou, President of the Nigerien Football Federation, who also has a background as an architect and stadium inspector, praised the Atlanta venue's transformable design. “I was very excited as soon as I saw all of the architectural aspects, the retractable roof,” he said, noting how the arena's artificial turf had been replaced with natural grass for the tournament and would be reinstated afterwards.