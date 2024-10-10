Turkish Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.tff.org
Address
Hasan Dogan Milli Takimlar,
Kamp ve Egitim Tesisleri,
RIVA BEYKOZ ISTANBUL
Turkey
Contact
Phone: +90-216/554 51 00
Email:intdept@tff.org
Fax: +90-216/319 19 45
Organisation
President
Ibrahim HACIOSMANOGLU
Vice President
Ceyhun KAZANCI
General Secretary
Ayaz ABDULLAH
Media And Communication Manager
Cemal CEVIZOGLU
Technical Director
Emrah BAYRAKTAR
National Coach Men
Vincenzo MONTELLA
National Coach Women
Necla KIRAGASI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Ferhat GUNDOGDU
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Tayfur OZKAN
Referee Coordinator
Tayfur OZKAN
Futsal Coordinator
Can GUNAL
Invitations to tender for media rights to FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ officially launched in Türkiye
3 Oct 2024