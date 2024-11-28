FIFA.com

Senegalese Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fsfoot.sn

Address

VDN-Ouest-Foire en face du CICES,

Boite postale 13021,

DAKAR

Senegal

Contact

Phone: +221-33/869 2828

Email:victorciss@hotmail.com

Fax: +221-33/820 0592

Organisation

President

Augustin SENGHOR

Vice President

Abdoulaye SOW

Saer SECK

General Secretary

Victor CISSE

Treasurer

Aboubacar SY

Media And Communication Manager

Coumba FALL

Technical Director

Mayacine MAR

National Coach Men

Pape THIAW

National Coach Women

Serigne CISSE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Malang DIEDHIOU

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ismaila DIALLO

Referee Coordinator

Ismaila DIALLO

Futsal Coordinator

Amadou DIOP

