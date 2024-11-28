Senegalese Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fsfoot.sn
Address
VDN-Ouest-Foire en face du CICES,
Boite postale 13021,
DAKAR
Senegal
Contact
Phone: +221-33/869 2828
Email:victorciss@hotmail.com
Fax: +221-33/820 0592
Organisation
President
Augustin SENGHOR
Vice President
Abdoulaye SOW
Saer SECK
General Secretary
Victor CISSE
Treasurer
Aboubacar SY
Media And Communication Manager
Coumba FALL
Technical Director
Mayacine MAR
National Coach Men
Pape THIAW
National Coach Women
Serigne CISSE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Malang DIEDHIOU
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ismaila DIALLO
Referee Coordinator
Ismaila DIALLO
Futsal Coordinator
Amadou DIOP
