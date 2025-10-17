Kazakhstan launches massive grassroots push as first FIFA Arena mini-pitch opens

The official opening ceremony of Kazakhstan's first football mini-pitch, built under the international FIFA Arena programme took place at the Al-Farabi IT School-Lyceum in the city of Kokshetau. This pilot project marks the beginning of a major infrastructure drive aimed at developing children's football and increasing the availability of modern sports facilities across the country. The FIFA Arena programme, initiated by FIFA President Gianni Infantino , aims to install a minimum of 1,000 mini-pitches globally to provide more playing opportunities for children in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Following this opening in Kokshetau, Akmola Region, where the pitch will directly benefit 887 students, a similar field will be opened as a second pilot site in Khromtau, Aktobe Region, at Khromtau Secondary School No. 4. The impact of the new infrastructure is significant for the local community. The pitch grants students daily access to a safe, modern football field for lessons and training. This accessibility will enable the school to launch structured football programmes, weekend tournaments, and community sports events, bringing the joy of the game to ever more young people. Crucially, the facility ensures girls and boys have equal opportunities to play and remain active year-round, strengthening youth football development and inspiring a healthy and active lifestyle.

Dignitaries present at the ceremony included FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov, President of the Kazakhstan Football Federation (KFF) Marat Omarov, and the Äkim of Akmola region Marat Ahmetjanov. KFF President Omarov said the plans were in alignment with the country’s national strategy. “In his Address, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, gave an instruction to develop mass sports and children's sports infrastructure. In order to fulfil this task, the KFF has reached an agreement with FIFA on the construction of mini-football fields, and today we are opening the first of them in the city of Kokshetau,” he said. Omarov highlighted the quality of the new infrastructure: “The FIFA Arena is not just a sports infrastructure, but a new space where dreams come true. Here, children not only play football, but also learn hard work, discipline and team spirit. The field is equipped with modern technology and is built in accordance with all safety requirements, allowing children to train effectively and comfortably,” he added. FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov stressed the global scale of the initiative. “As you know, the FIFA Arena project was initiated by FIFA President Gianni Infantino. We are glad that the Kazakhstan Football Federation supported this project in such a short time,” he said. “Today, together with the KFF, we are donating a football field to your school, where about 900 students study. It is on these fields that stars will grow who will represent Kazakhstan on the international stage in the future.”