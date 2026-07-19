Football for Schools tournament takes place at FIFA Arena in Central Park

Each player given a pair of football boots as part of the Boots for All programme

FIFA Arena in Central Park is one of 26 mini-pitches to be opened in the New York area

Football for Schools teaches life and academic skills through fun football sessions

More than 80 young players from the Street Soccer USA organisation took part in a football tournament in at the FIFA Arena in New York’s Central Park, organised by the FIFA Football for Schools programme. Each player was also given a pair of football boots under the Boots for All programme, which helps ensure that more children have access to the basic equipment needed to play the game safely.

The tournament took place on the eve of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ final at the New York New Jersey stadium.

Football for Schools tournament at FIFA Arena in Central Park 02:08

“I think it’s an amazing moment, in parallel to the (FIFA) World Cup,” said Franck Castillo, Director Football for Schools. “Everyone’s excited, including young people. I think it’s also one of the objectives of the Football for Schools Programme, together with (FIFA) Arena and (FIFA) Boots for All, namely to bring a first positive sports experience.”

“It’s been found that if the first sports experience of a child aged under 10 is positive, they will play a sport throughout their entire life. It’s so important at health level.”

FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov added: “FIFA Arena is a great initiative of FIFA President Gianni Infantino that gives children in communities safe and accessible places to play football. Equally important is Boots for All, which helps ensure that young players have the proper equipment to enjoy the game safely. Together, these initiatives reflect FIFA’s commitment to supporting our Member Associations and creating more opportunities for young people through football across the world.”

Street Soccer USA is a national non-profit organisation in 16 cities which helps over 75,000 players in some of the country’s most challenged neighbourhoods.

“It’s a really interesting collaboration with Street Soccer and I want to thank them very warmly,” said Mr Castillo. “It’s about giving them hope and joy, and I think they’ll keep fond memories of this.”