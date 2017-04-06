Football Association of Thailand announces co-operation agreement to develop Thai football

The Football Association of Thailand announced a co-operation agreement with Ekkono Method Soccer Services, Bangkok and Thonburi University and Police Hospital.

Under the banner of ‘Come Together Towards 2026’, the agreement is set to encourage, support and develop young football players, establish a national women’s league and to strengthen Thai football, with the ultimate goal of steering Thailand to the 2026 FIFA World Cup™.

The Barcelona based Ekkono Method Soccer Services will assist the FA Thailand with a strategic plan and will provide coaches to look after Thailand's junior teams, including the U-21, U-19, U-16 and U-14 teams. In addition they will train Thai coaches in AFC Pro, AFC A and AFC B courses.

Experts from the Police Hospital will provide medical expertise on how to achieve optimal player physiques and how nutrition can strengthen athletes. Bangkok-Thonburi University has donated a 22-rai plot of land for the FA Thailand to construct a national young footballer development centre and the university will also support the education of young players and provide opportunities to study abroad.

The initiative will also receive funds from FIFA’s Forward Programme, designed to improve the way football is developed and supported across the globe, so that the sport can reach its potential in every nation and so that everyone that wants to take part can do so without barriers.

Speaking at the signing event, FIFA’s Chief Member Associations Officer Joyce Cook said: “We are delighted to support the FA Thailand in its initiatives to strengthen football and to make the game accessible to everyone. We are particularly excited about the federation’s plans to establish a national women’s league and we believe that the support of Ekkono Method Soccer Services, Bangkok and Thonburi University and the Police Hospital is certain to help Thai football flourish.”