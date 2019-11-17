FIFA Legends put on a football party in Sao Remo

The community of Jardim Sao Remo, in Sao Paulo, simply could not wait for their renewed football pitch to be reopened. What they could not expect is that the occasion would be as special as this Saturday, when a group of Brazilian stars and FIFA Foundation CEO Youri Djorkaeff joined the members of the community for an unforgettable football festival.

FIFA Legends Bebeto, Cafu, Julio Cesar, Roque Júnior and Rosana took to the pitch alongside boys and girls from Sao Remo, as well as from participants of this week’s Young Entrepreneurs’ Legacy Programme (YELP), which brought together young entrepreneurs from 13 Latin American countries.