Clarification on statements made by Arsène Wenger on offside rule

With regards to the intervention made by FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development on the occasion of a panel discussion held during the Laureus World Sports Awards on 17 February 2020 in Berlin, Arsène Wenger would like to clarify the following:

"During the said panel discussion, among other topics, I referred to prospective ways of potentially improving the offside rule and I mentioned one of the possibilities that might be worth thinking about. My objective, as well as FIFA’s, is to continuously think about ways to improve our game and we shouldn’t be afraid to debate them in public, but I am well aware that any rules changes are subject to a standard approval process, which include discussions with stakeholders and potential test phases, within the scope of the established IFAB framework."