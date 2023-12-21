President’s Foreword

Since 2016, our mission at FIFA has been based around one simple message - to bring football back to FIFA, and FIFA back to football – and it has been a mission that has seen many different iterations. First of all, we had to make the governance and organisation of this body fit to serve football, all its fans, all 211 FIFA Member Associations and all its stakeholders. Once that was done, the work could really begin to make football truly global. As I presented to the 73rd FIFA Congress 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda, and I reiterate here, my focus, and that of FIFA, centres on 11 strategic objectives for the next four years.