FIFA President - All news and stories
President
Stade Pelé inaugurated in Paris with Gianni Infantino in attendance
17 Jun 2024
President
Gianni Infantino pays tribute to victims of the 1993 air disaster during first Zambia visit
14 Jun 2024
President
FIFA President visits Malawi and sends condolences over passing of country's Vice President
12 Jun 2024
President
FIFA President and President of South Sudan inaugurate revamped Juba National Stadium
11 Jun 2024
President
FIFA President "counting down the days" with two years to FIFA World Cup 26™ start
11 Jun 2024
President
FIFA President congratulates FIFA Diploma in Club Management programme graduates
30 May 2024
Organisation
FIFA and AFD renew agreement to promote access to sport, gender equality and education through football
25 May 2024
President
Gianni Infantino meets International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi
24 May 2024
President
United Nations supports FIFA President’s call to celebrate an annual World Football Week
23 May 2024
Organisation
Paris the capital of world football again as FIFA celebrates 120th birthday
22 May 2024
Organisation
FIFA celebrates 120th anniversary of foundation in Paris
21 May 2024
President
FIFA President inaugurates new FIFA Forward-funded Football Association of Thailand headquarters in Bangkok
19 May 2024
Football for Schools
FIFA Football for Schools programme expands to include special educational needs students in Thailand
17 May 2024
No Discrimination
FIFA Congress unites in support of strengthened anti-racism measures
17 May 2024
President
Gianni Infantino emphasises FIFA’s mission to grow football globally in FIFA Congress address
17 May 2024
President
We must use football’s power to bring people together, FIFA President tells AFC Congress
16 May 2024
President
FIFA President praises OFC’s success in co-hosting FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
16 May 2024
President
Gianni Infantino highlights FIFA's commitment to women's football as he attends leadership event
15 May 2024
President
FIFA President praises “consistent progress” made by CAF and African member associations
15 May 2024
President
FIFA Women's Club World Cup will be crucial for the women’s game, FIFA President says
15 May 2024
President
FIFA President highlights value of “shared emotion” created by major sporting events
8 May 2024
