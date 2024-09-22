“One hundred years of passion”: Gianni Infantino attends Colombian FA Centenary celebration

Colombian Football Association (FCF) was founded in October 1924

Celebration coincided with Colombia hosting the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2024™

FCF President Ramón Jesurún thanks the FIFA President for unconditional support

Gianni Infantino has attended the Colombian Football Association’s (FCF) Centenary celebration, where he expressed his admiration for the country’s passion for football. During a gala dinner evening, Mr Infantino received the National Order of Sporting Merit from FCF President Ramón Jesurún for his work as FIFA President.

The event was also attended by legends of the Colombian men’s national team including Luis Amaranto Perea, Adolfo Valencia, Fabián Vargas, Arnoldo Iguarán, Willington Ortiz, Óscar Córdoba, René Higuita, Jorge Bolaño and Gerardo Bedoya, former coach Francisco Maturana and current national team coach Néstor Lorenzo. Members of the Colombian women's national team and women's football were present including Daniela Montoya, Carolina Arias, Myriam Guerrero and Liliana Zapata while 36 professional clubs and 34 regional associations were also represented.

Alejandro Domínguez, President of CONMEBOL also attended the celebration, and was awarded the National Order of Sporting Merit. Long-serving Colombian football director Álvaro González, who has worked in football for over 60 years with a particular emphasis on the amateur game, received a lifetime achievement and merit for football award in recognition of his dedication to the sport.

The Centenary coincided with Colombia’s hosting of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2024™, which President Infantino described as “perfect” and has seen sellout crowds for all matches involving the host nation. The final is taking place on Sunday, 22 September at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium in Bogotá between Korea DPR and Japan.

“Every time I am in Colombia, it's a celebration,” said the FIFA President. “One hundred years of football, 100 years of emotion, 100 years of passion. 100 years of Legends - the night belongs to all the Legends here, who have made Colombian hearts beat, as well as those of all of us who like football.”

The FCF was founded on 12 October 1924 and has hosted three FIFA tournaments – the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2011™, the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2016™ and now the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2024.

Colombia have taken part in six FIFA World Cup™ tournaments – 1962, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2014 and 2018 – and three FIFA Women’s World Cup™ tournaments – 2011, 2015 and 2023 – reaching the quarter-final on the last occasion, as well as in competitions at girls’ youth, boys’ youth, futsal and beach soccer levels.

“Colombians are real football supporters; when Colombia play, it's not just the 11 players who are playing but 52 million players and we have seen this in every corner of the world,” the FIFA President said. “In the Russia (FIFA) World Cup (in 2018), we saw the Colombian influx and also in the (FIFA) Women's World Cup (2023) in Australia and New Zealand. In the quarter-final against England where there were 75,000 fans in Sydney, of which around 74,000 were Colombians – incredible.

“This is excitement, passion, heart and life... that's why, when I am in Colombia, I feel like I am at home, thanks to the affection people have for football.”

Mr Infantino also paid tribute to the work done by Ramón Jesurún as FCF President.

“I want to congratulate a great president, his team, all the club and regional federations for the incredible work you do, to the referees, to all players, the parents, to families, to everyone who contributes to making football what it is,” he said.

Mr Jesurún expressed his gratitude to the FIFA President for bringing unity to the global game. “I want to thank this leader who represents this spirit of unity, Gianni Infantino,” he said. “Thank you for being here, thank you for being available all the time. Thank you for the unconditional support you have given Colombia, a country united by football.”