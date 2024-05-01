FIFA President meets members of the United States Departments of State and Homeland Security

The meetings took place during a two-day visit by Gianni Infantino to Washington DC

The United States will host the Mundial de FIFA Clubes 25™ and co-host the FIFA World Cup 26™

Discussions focused on maintaining constant collaboration on key issues

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has participated in meetings with members of the United States Department of State (DOS) and the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as part of a two-day visit to Washington DC.

The FIFA delegation met with United States Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and other DHS officials, before attending a meeting at the DOS with the United States Department of State Deputy Secretary for Management & Resources Richard Verma, and other DOS officials.

“Soccer is growing in America and is the number one sport in the world, and by bringing the new FIFA Club World Cup and the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup to these shores in 2025 and 2026 respectively, we are excited to be part of making this a massive success story,” the FIFA President said. “We are involved in a range of meetings because we want to have a constructive partnership with the United States federal government, and to stress the need for their support as these tournaments provide a great opportunity for the United States to showcase to the world what we can do and that this is a welcoming country for all soccer fans.”