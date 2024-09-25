FIFA President lauds Morocco’s continued contributions to world of football

Gianni Infantino met Morocco Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch in New York

Morocco will stage FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ over next five years

North African nation is also bidding to co-host the FIFA World Cup 2030™ with Portugal and Spain

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said “Morocco is preparing to unite the world” following a meeting with the North African nation’s Prime Minister, Aziz Akhannouch, in New York, United States.

Morocco will host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ every year between 2025 and 2029, while the country’s bid to co-host the FIFA World Cup 2030™ with Spain and Portugal is subject to the completion of a successful bidding process conducted by FIFA and a decision by the FIFA Congress later this year.

“It was my pleasure to meet with the Prime Minister of Morocco Aziz Akhannouch in New York, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and find out about his passion for our game while communicating my gratitude to him and His Majesty King Mohammed VI for their continuous support,” the FIFA President said.

“Morocco knows how to host people; it is a country full of love for football and I am confident they will provide a wonderful platform to the youth over the next five editions of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

“We also spoke about the centenary celebration of the FIFA World Cup in 2030. As a bidding candidate host country, Morocco is preparing to unite the world and inspire its young population, and I am eager to see them continue their recent successes on the world stage,” Mr Infantino added, citing the men’s national team’s historic run at the FIFA World Cup 2022™, where they became the first ever Arab or African country to reach the semi-finals.

For his part, Mr Akhannouch explained how his country is proud and that preparations are being made - in terms of infrastructure, stadiums and accommodation facilities - to support the 2030 finals bid.