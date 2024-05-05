FIFA President congratulates Grenada Football Association on its Centenary

The celebration included a Caribbean vs Rest of the World Legends match

Gianni Infantino spoke of Grenada’s passion for football in his message

The celebration followed the launch of Football For Schools in Grenada

The Grenada Football Association (GFA) has been congratulated by FIFA President Gianni Infantino on its Centenary which was celebrated with a match between Legends from the Caribbean and the Rest of the World. The game took place at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium, named after the Grenadian athlete who won the gold medal in the men's 400 metres at the Olympic Games in 2012. The Caribbean team featured Legends such as Russell Latapy, Brent Sancho and Shaka Hislop while the Rest of the World line-up included Emanuel Adebayor, Jay Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Anthony Baffoe, Alassane N’Dour, Dwayne De Rosario and Salomon Kalou. The celebration followed the launch of the Football for Schools programme in Grenada on May 2.

“Congratulations to all of you for the Centenary of the Grenada Football Association. What a historical milestone!” said Mr Infantino, who recalled his visit to Grenada when he attended the inauguration of the GFA headquarters. “I had the great pleasure of visiting your beautiful country back in 2017 and, in addition to the wonderful hospitality, I was struck by the people's passion and enthusiasm for football,” he said. “I know that the Grenada Football Association is working hard to make our sport more accessible to young people across the country and I am delighted that you have just launched the Football For Schools programme, which will bring the joy of football to your classrooms, using its unique power to teach important values to your boys and girls, investing in the country’s future.”