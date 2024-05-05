FIFA President congratulates Grenada Football Association on its Centenary

The celebration included a Caribbean vs Rest of the World Legends match
Gianni Infantino spoke of Grenada’s passion for football in his message
The celebration followed the launch of Football For Schools in Grenada
The Grenada Football Association (GFA) has been congratulated by FIFA President Gianni Infantino on its Centenary which was celebrated with a match between Legends from the Caribbean and the Rest of the World. The game took place at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium, named after the Grenadian athlete who won the gold medal in the men's 400 metres at the Olympic Games in 2012. The Caribbean team featured Legends such as Russell Latapy, Brent Sancho and Shaka Hislop while the Rest of the World line-up included Emanuel Adebayor, Jay Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Anthony Baffoe, Alassane N’Dour, Dwayne De Rosario and Salomon Kalou. The celebration followed the launch of the Football for Schools programme in Grenada on May 2.
“Congratulations to all of you for the Centenary of the Grenada Football Association. What a historical milestone!” said Mr Infantino, who recalled his visit to Grenada when he attended the inauguration of the GFA headquarters. “I had the great pleasure of visiting your beautiful country back in 2017 and, in addition to the wonderful hospitality, I was struck by the people's passion and enthusiasm for football,” he said. “I know that the Grenada Football Association is working hard to make our sport more accessible to young people across the country and I am delighted that you have just launched the Football For Schools programme, which will bring the joy of football to your classrooms, using its unique power to teach important values to your boys and girls, investing in the country’s future.”
The GFA was founded in 1924, making it one of the oldest in the Caribbean, and joined FIFA and Concacaf in 1978, four years after the country’s independence. The men's national team played their first-ever international in 1934 against British Guiana and their first competitive matches in the qualifying competition for the Caribbean Football Union Cup in 1979. Known as the Spice Boys, Grenada entered the FIFA World Cup™ for the first time in the qualifying competition for the 1998 edition in France, with their first match ending in a 2-1 win away to Guyana in March 1996. They have qualified for the Concacaf Gold Cup on three occasions, with their debut in 2009, and were runners-up in the CFU Cup in 2008. The women's national team entered the FIFA ranking in 2006. Mr Infantino added: “You can rest assured that you can always count on FIFA's support to develop football in the country and use its social power for future generations.”