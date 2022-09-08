FAČR President visits Gianni Infantino at FIFA offices in Paris

Gianni Infantino welcomed President Petr Fousek for discussions on football development and the continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic

President Fousek updated Mr Infantino on how the FIFA COVID-19 Relief Plan helped stabalise the impact of the pandemic

The two Presidents also discussed the Czech Republic’s hosting plans for the 2023 UEFA Conference League final

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has met the President of the Football Association of the Czech Republic (FAČR) in Paris, to hear about the continued recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and receive updates on other football development projects within the country. Approved by the FIFA Council on 25 June 2020, FIFA’s groundbreaking COVID-19 Relief Plan made USD 1.5 billion available to support all 211 MAs and the six confederations to help alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, Presidents Infantino and Fousek discussed how the FAČR had engaged the FIFA Covid Relief plan – including a COVID-19 Solidarity Grant, an additional grant to safeguard women’s football within the country and made use of the loan entitlement offered by FIFA. “I think the role of FIFA is irreplaceable,” President Fousek commented after the meeting. “It’s a world governing body, so there are a lot of topics, a lot of issues; how FIFA is trying to support and develop the game. We are all members of FIFA, so we are trying to have the best possible cooperation and collaboration.”