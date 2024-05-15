Latest from Secretary General

FIFA.com
FIFA Council
FIFA Council approves Women’s International Match Calendar 2026-2029
15 May 2024
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General praises 'inspiring' women’s national team achievement in Azerbaijan
10 Dec 2023
Secretary General
Secretary General praises women's football development at Laos Football for Schools launch
30 Nov 2023
Secretary General
Secretary General praises federation’s football development work in Bhutan
29 Nov 2023
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General receives UCSA African Sports Award
27 Nov 2023
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General launches Football for Schools in Philippines
24 Nov 2023
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General receives Choiseul Grand Prix award in Casablanca
18 Nov 2023
Football for Schools
Secretary General praises "commitment to youth" as Football for Schools launches in Ethiopia
17 Nov 2023
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General pays return visit to Dire Dawa in Ethiopia
16 Nov 2023
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General calls for investment in African football at AWIEF awards
10 Nov 2023
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General visits Dakar Sacré-Cœur as innovative agreement is signed
9 Nov 2023
Secretary General
FIFA Forward creating new opportunities in Africa, Fatma Samoura tells Sport Impact Summit
7 Nov 2023
Secretary General
Fatma Samoura lauds FIFA Women’s World Cup™ success at IWF Leadership Conference
6 Oct 2023
FIFA Council
FIFA Council takes key decisions on FIFA World Cup™ editions in 2030 and 2034
4 Oct 2023
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General honoured with Best of Africa Legacy award
2 Oct 2023
Tahiti
FIFA Secretary General concludes visit to Tahiti by attending OFC U-16 Women’s Championship final
29 Sept 2023
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General receives prestigious Lifetime Achievement award from WFS
19 Sept 2023
Women's Football
Fatma Samoura: "This is only the beginning for women's football"
18 Aug 2023
Campaigns
UN World Food Programme Executive Director thanks FIFA for supporting Zero Hunger social impact cause
16 Aug 2023
Secretary General
Gender equity the talking point as Secretary General speaks at final EQUALIZE event
13 Aug 2023
Secretary General
FIFA host Māori youth and chaperones for an unforgettable experience
12 Aug 2023
