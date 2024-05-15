Latest from Secretary General

BANGKOK, THAILAND - MAY 15: FIFA President Gianni Infantino with (L-R) FIFA Senior Vice-President and AFC President HE Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, FIFA Secretary General ad interim Mattias Grafström, FIFA Vice-President and CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez, FIFA Vice-President and UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin and FIFA Vice-President and CAF President Patrice Motsepe during the FIFA Council Meeting at The Athenee Hotel on May 15, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council approves Women’s International Match Calendar 2026-2029
15 May 2024
FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura in Azerbaijan
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General praises 'inspiring' women’s national team achievement in Azerbaijan
10 Dec 2023
VIENTIANE, LAOS - NOVEMBER 29: FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura (R) and Lao Football Federation President Viphet Sihachakr (L) during FIFA Football 4 Schools - Laos on November 29, 2023 in Vientiane, Laos. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/FIFA)
Secretary General
Secretary General praises women's football development at Laos Football for Schools launch
30 Nov 2023
FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura pictured with Ugyen Academy Principal, Norbu Gyaltshen
Secretary General
Secretary General praises federation’s football development work in Bhutan
29 Nov 2023
Isha Johansen receives African Sports Award on behalf of FIFA Secretary General in Egypt
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General receives UCSA African Sports Award
27 Nov 2023
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - NOVEMBER 24: FIFA Football 4 Schools on November 24, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Romualdo Chua)
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General launches Football for Schools in Philippines
24 Nov 2023
CASABLANCA, MOROCCO - NOVEMBER 17: FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura attends the Choiseul Africa Awards at Hyatt Regency on November 17, 2023 in Casablanca, Morocco. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General receives Choiseul Grand Prix award in Casablanca
18 Nov 2023
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA - NOVEMBER 15: Secretary General of FIFA, Fatma Samoura, partakes in a group photo at a FIFA Football For Schools event on November 15, 2023 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Luke Dray - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football for Schools
Secretary General praises "commitment to youth" as Football for Schools launches in Ethiopia
17 Nov 2023
DIRE DAWA, ETHIOPIA - NOVEMBER 16: Secretary General of FIFA, Fatma Samoura, partakes in a group photo at the launch of a FIFA Football For Schools event on November 16, 2023 in Dire Dawa, Ethiopia. (Luke Dray - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General pays return visit to Dire Dawa in Ethiopia
16 Nov 2023
KIGALI, RWANDA - NOVEMBER 10: Outgoing FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, interacts with the CEO of the Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum, Irene Ochem, on November 10, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Luke Dray - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General calls for investment in African football at AWIEF awards
10 Nov 2023
FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, stands for a group photo with an all girls football team and club representavies at the Dakar Sacre Couer football training grounds during the Sport Impact Summit in Dakar on 6 November, 2023. Dakar hosted the first edition of the Sport Impact Summit a reference event at the core of the sport industry in Africa.
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General visits Dakar Sacré-Cœur as innovative agreement is signed
9 Nov 2023
FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, speaks at the opening of the Sport Impact Summit in Dakar on 6 November, 2023. Dakar hosted the first edition of the Sport Impact Summit a reference event at the core of the sport industry in Africa.
Secretary General
FIFA Forward creating new opportunities in Africa, Fatma Samoura tells Sport Impact Summit
7 Nov 2023
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 06: Outgoing FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura during the 2023 IWF World Leadership Conference & Gala at Detroit Marriott Hotel on October 06, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Secretary General
Fatma Samoura lauds FIFA Women’s World Cup™ success at IWF Leadership Conference
6 Oct 2023
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 04: FIFA Council takes key decisions on FIFA World Cup editions in 2030 and 2034 at its meeting held by videoconference HoF, Home of FIFA on October 04, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA Council
FIFA Council takes key decisions on FIFA World Cup™ editions in 2030 and 2034
4 Oct 2023
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Fatma Samoura at The Londoner Hotel on October 01, 2023 for the Best of Africa Awards in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony SInclair - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General honoured with Best of Africa Legacy award
2 Oct 2023
FAA'A,TAHITI - September 22: FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura arrives at Faa'a International Airport ahead of her visit to Tahiti on September 22, 2023 in Faa'a,Tahiti. (Photo by Ned Ah Tchoy/High Park)
Tahiti
FIFA Secretary General concludes visit to Tahiti by attending OFC U-16 Women’s Championship final
29 Sept 2023
SEVILLE, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 20: FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura receives a Lifetime Achievement Award at the World Football Summit Europe 2023 award ceremony at Villa Luisa on September 20, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Niccolo Guasti - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Secretary General
FIFA Secretary General receives prestigious Lifetime Achievement award from WFS
19 Sept 2023
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 18: FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura during the FIFA Women's Football Convention at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour on August 18, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Women's Football
Fatma Samoura: "This is only the beginning for women's football"
18 Aug 2023
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 16: FIFA President Gianni Infantino with FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura (L) and Executive Director of the World Food Programme Cindy McCain (C) during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia on August 16, 2023 in Sydney / Gadigal, Australia. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Campaigns
UN World Food Programme Executive Director thanks FIFA for supporting Zero Hunger social impact cause
16 Aug 2023
Auckland, New Zealand - August 14: FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura during Equalize: The State of Play on August 14,2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Jan Kruger - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Secretary General
Gender equity the talking point as Secretary General speaks at final EQUALIZE event
13 Aug 2023
AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 11: FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura with kids group during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Quarter Final match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park on August 11, 2023 in Auckland / Tamaki Makaurau , New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Secretary General
FIFA host Māori youth and chaperones for an unforgettable experience
12 Aug 2023
Cookie Settings