Visa pre-sale begins for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™

As excitement builds ahead of FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™, set to take place from 16 October to 3 November, Visa cardholders now have the exclusive opportunity to purchase match tickets early through a special pre-sale beginning today (27 August). Coinciding with the 50-day countdown to the tournament’s kick-off, the pre-sale marks the first opportunity to secure tickets for the first-ever FIFA tournament to be hosted in the Caribbean nation, and the first appearance of the Dominican Republic’s women’s national team in a FIFA competition. With 16 teams competing across four groups, the matches will take place in two cities, Santo Domingo and Santiago de los Caballeros. This edition of the tournament will be the last to feature 16 teams before the expansion to 24 teams in the next edition, set for Morocco. To celebrate the 50-day milestone and the launch of the Visa pre-sale ticket window, a mural will be unveiled in the host city of Santiago de los Caballeros. The mural symbolises the nation’s pride and anticipation as it prepares to welcome the world. Tickets for the tournament offer great value, with prices set at DOP $500 for the opening and final matches and DOP $300 for all other games. Fans can also take advantage of various ticket options, including a Matchday Pass for double-headers, a Family Package offering a 25% discount for groups of five or more, and a Stadium Package that provides a 33% discount for all matches at a selected venue. Accessibility tickets are also available, allowing one companion complimentary entry. The Visa pre-sale will begin at 9:00 AM local time (15:00 CET) on 27 August and runs until 2 September, after which tickets will be available to the general public from 3 September until the tournament concludes on 3 November. All tickets are electronic and can be purchased exclusively on fifa.com/tickets. FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ Groups & Tournament Information Group A: Dominican Republic (host, debut), Ecuador (debut), New Zealand, Nigeria Group B: Spain, USA, Korea Republic, Colombia Group C: Korea DPR, Mexico, Kenya (Debut), England Group D: Japan, Poland (Debut), Brazil, Zambia