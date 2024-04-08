Vibrant FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™ emblem unveiled

Emblem inspired by Colombia’s Caño Cristales river depicts players' pathway to top of the game

Rainbow river theme also suggests the fun, energy, and cosmopolitanism of Colombian society

Tournament being staged in South America for the second time, first with 24 competing teams

FIFA has unveiled the official emblem and brand identity of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024™ with a vibrant design inspired by the stunning nature and colour of host nation Colombia as well as the tournament's fundamental role in forging the Future Stars of Football™. Using the South American country's unique and iconic Caño Cristales river, nicknamed "Liquid Rainbow", as the central theme of the design, the tournament emblem also features the yellow, blue and red of the Colombian flag to make it the perfect blended reflection of the tournament hosts and the competition itself. While the striking colours catch the eye and illustrate Colombia's multicultural society in which a smile is never far from people's faces, the rainbow river running through the design provides a strong sense of how the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup™ is a crucial step on the pathway to the very top of the game.

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024™ emblem unveiled 00:37

"Players like Linda Caicedo and Salma Paralluelo performed so brilliantly at last year's FIFA Women's World Cup, but anyone who had seen the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica in 2022 would not have been surprised – they were extraordinary there too," said FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer, Dame Sarai Bareman. "This emblem tells the story of how this tournament can be a springboard to the world stage, and when you look at it, you cannot help but get excited at the prospect of the football and the new talents we are going to see in Colombia." Long before Colombia's Caicedo and Spain's Paralluelo, USWNT international Alex Morgan announced herself to the world as a major talent at the 2008 tournament in Chile, scoring four times as the USA claimed the title. Alexandra Popp's steps to superstardom included finishing as the tournament's top scorer in 2010 as Germany lifted the trophy on home soil, and the 11th edition of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup will undoubtedly produce more names that will go on to write themselves into football folklore.

The tournament – which will be contested between 31 August and 22 September – comes in a significant year for Colombian football, with the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) celebrating its 100th birthday in October 2024. “This emblem represents the colour and joy of our country and its people. This World Cup also coincides with the first hundred years of the Federation, so we are preparing to celebrate with all Colombians. We hope that they come in big numbers along their families to the stadiums,” said FCF President and FIFA Council Member, Ramón Jesurun.

It is the third FIFA tournament staged by the South American country after the equivalent men's tournament in 2011 and the FIFA Futsal World Cup™ in 2016, but it is the first major women's football competition. It is only the second time the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup is being hosted by a CONMEBOL nation after Chile 16 years ago. While the success of Caicedo and co. in reaching the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ quarter-finals gave a clear indication of the strides the women's game in Colombia has made on the pitch, the unprecedented viewing figures during the tournament displayed the impressive growth in its popularity off it. Nine million of their compatriots watched the team defeat Korea Republic 2-0 in their opening game, a total which was more than three times the previous record audience.