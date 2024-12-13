UEFA Preliminary Draw tees up titanic tussles

The road to the FIFA World Cup 26™ has been mapped out for Europe’s 54 hopefuls at the UEFA Preliminary Draw in Zurich.
A record-high number of 16 places are up for grabs for UEFA representatives at the historic 48-team showpiece in Canada, Mexico and the USA.
Eight of the 12 sections will only have a confirmed Pot 1 team after March’s UEFA Nations League (UNL) quarter-finals, as outlined in more detail in the draw procedures.
FIFA World Cup 26™: UEFA Preliminary Draw results
Group A Winner Italy - Germany (UNL QF4) Slovakia Northern Ireland Luxembourg
Group B Switzerland Sweden Slovenia Kosovo
Group C Defeated team Denmark - Portugal (UNL QF3) Greece Scotland Belarus
Group D Winner Croatia - France (UNL QF2) Ukraine Iceland Azerbaijan
Group E Winner Netherlands - Spain (UNL QF1) Türkiye Georgia Bulgaria
Group F Winner Denmark - Portugal (UNL QF3) Hungary Republic of Ireland Armenia
Group G Defeated team Netherlands - Spain (UNL QF1) Poland Finland Lithuania Malta
Group H Austria Romania Bosnia and Herzegovina Cyprus San Marino
Group I Defeated team Italy - Germany (UNL QF4) Norway Israel Estonia Moldova
Group J Belgium Wales North Macedonia Kazakhstan Liechtenstein
Group K England Serbia Albania Latvia Andorra
Group L Defeated team Croatia - France (UNL QF2) Czechia Montenegro Faroe Islands Gibraltar
The UEFA qualifying group stage will begin in March 2025 and conclude in November 2025. It will follow a familiar format, with 12 groups of four or five teams, and the group winners securing a place at the FIFA World Cup™.
The four remaining places will then be decided in March 2026 in a 16-team UEFA play-off involving the 12 group-stage runners-up and the four best-ranked UEFA Nations League 2024-25 group winners that have neither qualified directly for the FIFA World Cup as group winners nor entered the play-offs already as group runners-up.
UEFA Preliminary Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26™ at the Home of FIFA
01/15
Robert Pires, Ariane Hingst, Fernando Llorente, FIFA Chief Tournament Officer FIFA World Cup 26, Manolo Zubiria, Semra Hunter, Rachel Yankey and Gianluca Zambrotta during the UEFA Preliminary Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26™ at the Home of FIFA
02/15
FIFA Chief Tournament Officer FIFA World Cup 26, Manolo Zubiria and Host Semra Hunter during the UEFA Preliminary Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26™ at the Home of FIFA