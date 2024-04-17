Wednesday 17 April 2024, 19:00
Tiago Mendes: “I would have loved to play in this tournament”

  • Atletico qualified for the inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup 25™ on Tuesday.

  • They benefited from the elimination of another Spanish side, FC Barcelona

  • The Portuguese international and former Atletico player spoke to FIFA.com/Inside

Club Atlético de Madrid was eliminated from the UEFA Champions League™ quarterfinal on Tuesday, but it was not all bad news for the Colchoneros. Diego Simeone's side qualified for the inaugural 32-team edition of the FIFA Club World Cup 25™ by benefiting from the elimination of the other Spanish side playing on Tuesday, FC Barcelona.

"The good thing about last night was to know that next year we will be playing the first Mundial de Clubes FIFA, which is amazing!”, former Atletico player Tiago Mendes told FIFA.com/Inside. The Portugal international played seven seasons under Simeone at Atletico.

Tiago Mendes (L) of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring

"As a fan, I love to see the best teams in the world competing in a tournament with a World Cup format", he said.

Tiago fancies Atlético's chances in next year's competition "Honestly we (Atletico Madrid) usually do well in this type of format, with knockout stages”.

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 10: Rodrigo de Paul and Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid celebrate following the team's victory in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Civitas Metropolitano Stadium on April 10, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)
Atletico Madrid and Barcelona resume race to reach Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™

The tournament will see the best players in the world playing against each other with their clubs, something Tiago thinks will deliver a fantastic on-pitch product.

"I would have loved to play in this tournament, it will have the best clubs and players in the world, and I imagine that lots of fans will go to the USA to enjoy this party. It will be a unique experience!”

The new 32-team FIFA Club World Cup, which will take place in the United States during June and July 2025, features clubs from each of the six confederations, competing for the title of world champions.

Given the teams remaining in the UEFA Champions League this season, and the sides who have already booked a place at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, FC Salzburg of Austria will join the list of European qualifiers if any club other than Arsenal lifts the trophy this year.

DOHA, QATAR - FEBRUARY 11: A detailed view of the FIFA Club World Cup trophy prior to the FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 Final between FC Bayern Muenchen and Tigres UANL at the Education City Stadium on February 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ Confederations ranking

