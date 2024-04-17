Tiago Mendes: “I would have loved to play in this tournament”

Atletico qualified for the inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup 25™ on Tuesday.

They benefited from the elimination of another Spanish side, FC Barcelona

The Portuguese international and former Atletico player spoke to FIFA.com/Inside

Club Atlético de Madrid was eliminated from the UEFA Champions League™ quarterfinal on Tuesday, but it was not all bad news for the Colchoneros. Diego Simeone's side qualified for the inaugural 32-team edition of the FIFA Club World Cup 25™ by benefiting from the elimination of the other Spanish side playing on Tuesday, FC Barcelona.

"The good thing about last night was to know that next year we will be playing the first Mundial de Clubes FIFA, which is amazing!”, former Atletico player Tiago Mendes told FIFA.com/Inside. The Portugal international played seven seasons under Simeone at Atletico.

"As a fan, I love to see the best teams in the world competing in a tournament with a World Cup format", he said.

Tiago fancies Atlético's chances in next year's competition "Honestly we (Atletico Madrid) usually do well in this type of format, with knockout stages”.

The tournament will see the best players in the world playing against each other with their clubs, something Tiago thinks will deliver a fantastic on-pitch product.

"I would have loved to play in this tournament, it will have the best clubs and players in the world, and I imagine that lots of fans will go to the USA to enjoy this party. It will be a unique experience!”

The new 32-team FIFA Club World Cup, which will take place in the United States during June and July 2025, features clubs from each of the six confederations, competing for the title of world champions.