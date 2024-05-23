Registration process open for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024™ Volunteer Programme

Approximately 800 volunteers will support the competition

Volunteers play a key role at every FIFA tournament

Interested individuals can apply at volunteer.fifa.com

FIFA has opened the registration process for the Volunteer Programme for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024™, a tournament that will take place between 31 August and 22 September.

Approximately 800 volunteers will provide support to 20 functional areas in some 30 roles during the competition, which will be played in Bogotá, Cali, and Medellín, and for the first time will have 24 participating teams.

Applicants must live in Colombia and be 18 years of age or older at the time of their application. There are no restrictions on nationalities, however applicants must apply on or before Sunday, 2 June.

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024™ Volunteer Programme 01:03

Volunteers play a key role in FIFA competitions, not only in terms of their specific functions, but also in their role as ambassadors for the country they represent. Volunteers are a great example of how football brings the world together.

Volunteering at a FIFA tournament is both an unforgettable experience and a great opportunity. This was the experience of young Nigerian Solomon Ogba, who volunteered at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022™ two years ago.

"Working as a volunteer at a championship like this, you develop cooperation and communication skills. I've seen younger volunteers striving to develop those skills. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Ogba, who had been in India for four years when he applied to take part in the World Cup, which saw Colombia finish runner-up to Spain, told FIFA.

This will be the third time that Colombia will host a FIFA competition, after organising the FIFA U-20 World Cup™ in 2011 and the Futsal World Cup™ in 2016.

No previous volunteer experience is required to apply. English skills will be highly valued, however all applications will be considered.