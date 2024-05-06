Match schedule announced for Colombia 2024

Action begins in Bogotá and Medellín on 31 August

Bogotá's El Campin Stadium will host the final on 22 September

Cali to play host to thrilling semi-finals

The path to the final of the 11th edition of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup™ has been laid out, with Bogotá’s El Campin Stadium set to bookend 23 thrilling days of action at Colombia 2024.

Opened in 1938, El Campin hosted the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Colombia 2011™. Once again, the venue will serve as a fitting stage for the last match of a tournament showcasing many of the world’s best young footballers.

At the same time as action gets underway at El Campin on the afternoon of 31 August, Medellín’s Atanasio Girardot Stadium will host the Group B opener. The second venue in the capital, El Techo Stadium, and Cali’s Pascual Guerrero Stadium, will then be in the spotlight later on the second day of action.

Colombia’s U-20 Women’s National Team will feel the support of their nation when they play their Group A games in Bogotá on 31 August and 3 September, before concluding pool play in Medellín on 6 September.

All eyes will be back in the capital on 22 September with El Campin confirmed as the venue for the final when the curtain will be drawn on the third FIFA tournament to be hosted in the South American nation.

The FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Colombia 2024 will take place between 31 August to 22 September and is the first edition to feature 24 teams.