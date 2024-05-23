KINTI™ revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™

KINTI™ to represent FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™ with flying colours

Dazzling hummingbird makes her bow at Medellín’s Botanical Garden

Colombia on track to host successful tournament in August and September

Preparations for this year’s FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ have continued with the unveiling of KINTI™, a football- and Colombia-loving hummingbird with striking colours who will be the Official Mascot of the tournament.

KINTI made her entrance at an event held at the iconic Orquideorama at Medellín’s exquisite Botanical Garden, emerging as a key ambassador for the 24-nation tournament, which will take place in three cities across Colombia between 31 August and 22 September.

Born by Colombia’s iconic Caño Cristales River – from which she draws her stunning colours and which also inspired the Official Emblem for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2024™ – KINTI takes her name from the Quechuan word for a hummingbird, “quinti".

Colombia is home to a remarkable array of over 1,900 bird species, including 150 types of hummingbirds. Aside from being breathtaking to look at, hummingbirds play an important role in helping to preserve the nation’s ecosystem.

KINTI™ unveiled as official mascot of FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™ 00:30

Several Medellín-born Colombian football stars were present to witness KINTI’s unveiling, including women’s national team captain Daniela Montoya, who featured at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Germany 2010™, and legendary goalkeeper René Higuita.

“It’s fantastic to have KINTI, a hummingbird with great vibrancy and infectious energy, as the Official Mascot for this year’s FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup,” said Montoya, who also represented her nation at the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in 2011, 2015 and 2023.

“The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup is an important milestone for a young player as it can help shape her career – as it did mine – for the years to come. KINTI’s passion for Colombia and the competition will further inspire the fans who will come to this tournament, and this will provide extra motivation to the teams and players as they make their transition from youth to senior international football.”

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2024 will be the third FIFA tournament staged by Colombia after the South American country hosted the equivalent men’s event in 2011 and the FIFA Futsal World Cup™ in 2016.

Ramón Jesurún, the President of the Colombian Football Association, said that preparations in the host nation and host cities are advancing well, with KINTI’s unveiling the latest milestone in building awareness and excitement across Colombia.

Jesurún said: “We are confident that KINTI will become a symbol for the Colombian players and those of the other 23 national teams. With the same friendliness and cheerfulness as the mascot, our country will welcome them and make them feel at home. We at the Colombian Football Association are immensely proud to be hosting the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. This event will not only be a clear demonstration of the talent and passion of the players, but also strengthen our commitment to the development of women’s football in Colombia and around the world.”

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024 will be the first edition of the tournament to feature 24 teams, delivering on FIFA’s commitment to providing more opportunities to more players across the globe. All 24 nations have been locked in, with Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Costa Rica, Fiji, France, Germany, Ghana, Japan, Korea DPR, Korea Republic, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Paraguay, Spain, USA, and Venezuela, joining the host nation at the tournament.

The draw for the tournament will be staged on Wednesday 5 June in Bogotá. Match tickets will go on sale following the draw, with fans able to register their interest in tickets here.