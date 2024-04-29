Kaká looking forward to “incredible” Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™

FIFA Club World Cup™ winner Kaká hails new competition

Brazilian’s former club Real Madrid among the 32-strong field for next year’s inaugural tournament

“I believe it will be a massive event,” says FIFA Legend

Former Real Madrid and Brazil star Kaká expects the new Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™ (FIFA Club World Cup 2025™) to provide a major boost for football across the globe. “I believe the Club World Cup will be incredible with 32 teams,” Kaká said of the tournament to be held in the United States next year, which will feature clubs representing all six global confederations. “The mix of cultures and different styles of football will truly be incredible for football. “It [the tournament] gives more children and youngsters the chance to dream. FIFA talks a lot about football being for everyone and driving for more inclusion, and that leads to even more children and youngsters thinking about football, and using this sport that I love so much, not just in terms of a playing career, but rather in terms of developing their character as well.”

Kaká looking forward to Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™ 02:21

A FIFA World Cup™ winner in 2002, Kaká enjoyed a highly decorated career at both at club and international level. The Brazilian attacking midfielder was named Golden Ball winner in helping AC Milan to the FIFA Club World Cup title in 2007 and a year of triumph was capped by being named the FIFA World Player of the Year™.

Four seasons followed at Madrid and Kaká says the Spanish giants will relish the opportunity to add another trophy to their burgeoning collection of silverware. Real Madrid are one of 12 European representatives at the tournament having qualified thanks to lifting the UEFA Champions League in 2021/22. “Real Madrid look to win every tournament they take part in,” said the FIFA Legend. “The club is all about winning, and they are renowned worldwide for that. I think they will head into this new competition looking to win it and, of course, be the club, or one of the clubs, with the most titles in the world. I think Real Madrid will take this competition seriously to become an even more special club.”