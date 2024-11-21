FIFA World Cup 26™ expands Team Base Camp brochure: 26 new options added

FIFA unveils the second edition of the online Team Base Camp brochure, providing an updated list of potential training sites and accommodation for FIFA World Cup 26™ teams

26 new options have been added, bringing the total to 49 potential Team Base Camps, highlighting the footprint of this inclusive event

Further Team Base Camp options will be added throughout 2025 ahead of the historic tournament

FIFA has released the second wave of potential Team Base Camps in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 26™, offering participating teams a variety of “homes away from home” for the tournament. These hubs will serve as the primary base for teams during the group stage, where they will train, rest and prepare for their matches.

The updated brochure includes 26 new options in cities throughout the United States - such as Boise, Colorado Springs, Columbus, Greensboro, Orlando, Tampa and Tucson - as well as in Pachuca in Mexico. This marks a significant expansion, offering a diverse range of facilities across the tournament’s footprint. Host Cities including Houston and New York New Jersey have also added new potential sites, further broadening the options for the national teams that ultimately qualify for the biggest FIFA World Cup™ ever.

The updated brochure provides unprecedented flexibility for the 48 participating teams, ensuring their logistical and training needs are met in one of the biggest events in sports history.

Teams will submit their final selections following the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26. The draw, anticipated to be staged in December 2025, will reveal the geographic zones in which teams will play their group matches, further guiding their decisions regarding their respective Team Base Camp locations.

FIFA plans to further expand the list throughout 2025, with additional options to be included in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Cup 26™ – List of Team Base Camps (as of 21 November 2024)

City Training site Paired hotel Alexandria Episcopal High School Hotel AKA, Alexandria Atlanta Atlanta United Training Centre JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead Atlanta Kennesaw State University InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta Birmingham Birmingham Legion FC Training Facility Hyatt Regency, The Wynfrey Boise Boise State University To Be Determined Chapel Hill UNC Chapel Hill Sheraton Chapel Hill Chattanooga Baylor School The Read House Cincinnati FC Cincinnati Renaissance Cincinnati Downtown Hotel Colorado Springs US Air Force Academy Hotel Polaris at the U.S. Air Force Academy Columbia University of South Carolina Marriott Columbia Columbus Columbus Crew Performance Centre Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph Dallas DBU Westin Dallas Downtown Dallas FC Dallas Stadium Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Dallas University of Dallas Omni Las Colinas Hotel Dallas-Denton University of North Texas Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center Dallas-Fort Worth TCU Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel Greater Lansing Michigan State University To Be Determined Green Bay Lambeau Field Lodge Kohler Greensboro UNC Greensboro Grandover Resort & Spa, A Wyndham Grand Hotel Guadalajara Chivas Verde Valle Hard Rock Hotel Guadalajara Herriman RSL Training Centre RSL Training Academy Residence High Point Carolina Core Elite Performance Centre Kimpton Cardinal Houston Houston Sports Park Omni Houston Hotel Indianapolis-Westfield Grand Park Sports Campus Renaissance Indianapolis North Hotel Irvine Great Park Sports Complex Marriott Irvine Spectrum Kansas City KC Current Training Facility Hotel Kansas City – The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Kansas City Sporting KC Training Centre Sheraton Overland Park Hotel at the Convention Center Kansas City University of Kansas Stonehill Lawrence, Trademark Collection by Wyndham Louisville Louisville City Omni Louisville Hotel Macon Mercer University Macon Marriott City Center Mesa Arizona Athletic Grounds Courtyard Mesa at Wrigleyville West Metro Detroit Oakland University Detroit Marriott Troy Mexico City Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR) On-site accommodation (CAR) Mexico City La Nueva Casa del Futbol - Toluca DoubleTree by Hilton Toluca Monterrey Rayados Training Centre The Westin Monterrey Valle New York New Jersey-Atlantic City Stockton University Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel Orlando Orlando City SC Training Grounds at Osceola Heritage Park Lake Nona Wave Hotel Pachuca CF Pachuca - Estadio Hidalgo Fiesta Inn Pachuca Gran Patio Pachuca CF Pachuca - Universidad Del Futbol Camino Real Pachuca Palm Beach Gardens Gardens North County District Park To Be Determined Philadelphia Philadelphia Union Hotel Du Pont Port St. Lucie RPS Soccer Academy Sandpiper Bay Resort Renton Seattle Sounders FC Performance Centre and Clubhouse Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle's Southport San Antonio San Antonio Stadium Kimpton Santo Hotel Spokane Gonzaga University To Be Determined St. Louis St. Louis CITY High Performance Centre The Royal Sonesta Chase Park Plaza St. Louis St. Louis Saint Louis University Magnolia Hotel St. Louis Tampa Waters Sportsplex Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay Tucson Kino Sports Complex Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa