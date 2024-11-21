FIFA World Cup 26™ expands Team Base Camp brochure: 26 new options added

FIFA unveils the second edition of the online Team Base Camp brochure, providing an updated list of potential training sites and accommodation for FIFA World Cup 26™ teams
26 new options have been added, bringing the total to 49 potential Team Base Camps, highlighting the footprint of this inclusive event
Further Team Base Camp options will be added throughout 2025 ahead of the historic tournament
FIFA has released the second wave of potential Team Base Camps in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 26™, offering participating teams a variety of “homes away from home” for the tournament. These hubs will serve as the primary base for teams during the group stage, where they will train, rest and prepare for their matches.
The updated brochure includes 26 new options in cities throughout the United States - such as Boise, Colorado Springs, Columbus, Greensboro, Orlando, Tampa and Tucson - as well as in Pachuca in Mexico. This marks a significant expansion, offering a diverse range of facilities across the tournament’s footprint. Host Cities including Houston and New York New Jersey have also added new potential sites, further broadening the options for the national teams that ultimately qualify for the biggest FIFA World Cup™ ever.
The updated brochure provides unprecedented flexibility for the 48 participating teams, ensuring their logistical and training needs are met in one of the biggest events in sports history.
Teams will submit their final selections following the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26. The draw, anticipated to be staged in December 2025, will reveal the geographic zones in which teams will play their group matches, further guiding their decisions regarding their respective Team Base Camp locations.
FIFA plans to further expand the list throughout 2025, with additional options to be included in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
FIFA World Cup 26™ – List of Team Base Camps (as of 21 November 2024)
City
Training site
Paired hotel
Alexandria
Episcopal High School
Hotel AKA, Alexandria
Atlanta
Atlanta United Training Centre
JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead
Atlanta
Kennesaw State University
InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta
Birmingham
Birmingham Legion FC Training Facility
Hyatt Regency, The Wynfrey
Boise
Boise State University
To Be Determined
Chapel Hill
UNC Chapel Hill
Sheraton Chapel Hill
Chattanooga
Baylor School
The Read House
Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati
Renaissance Cincinnati Downtown Hotel
Colorado Springs
US Air Force Academy
Hotel Polaris at the U.S. Air Force Academy
Columbia
University of South Carolina
Marriott Columbia
Columbus
Columbus Crew Performance Centre
Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph
Dallas
DBU
Westin Dallas Downtown
Dallas
FC Dallas Stadium
Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West
Dallas
University of Dallas
Omni Las Colinas Hotel
Dallas-Denton
University of North Texas
Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center
Dallas-Fort Worth
TCU
Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel
Greater Lansing
Michigan State University
To Be Determined
Green Bay
Lambeau Field
Lodge Kohler
Greensboro
UNC Greensboro
Grandover Resort & Spa, A Wyndham Grand Hotel
Guadalajara
Chivas Verde Valle
Hard Rock Hotel Guadalajara
Herriman
RSL Training Centre
RSL Training Academy Residence
High Point
Carolina Core Elite Performance Centre
Kimpton Cardinal
Houston
Houston Sports Park
Omni Houston Hotel
Indianapolis-Westfield
Grand Park Sports Campus
Renaissance Indianapolis North Hotel
Irvine
Great Park Sports Complex
Marriott Irvine Spectrum
Kansas City
KC Current Training Facility
Hotel Kansas City – The Unbound Collection by Hyatt
Kansas City
Sporting KC Training Centre
Sheraton Overland Park Hotel at the Convention Center
Kansas City
University of Kansas
Stonehill Lawrence, Trademark Collection by Wyndham
Louisville
Louisville City
Omni Louisville Hotel
Macon
Mercer University
Macon Marriott City Center
Mesa
Arizona Athletic Grounds
Courtyard Mesa at Wrigleyville West
Metro Detroit
Oakland University
Detroit Marriott Troy
Mexico City
Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR)
On-site accommodation (CAR)
Mexico City
La Nueva Casa del Futbol - Toluca
DoubleTree by Hilton Toluca
Monterrey
Rayados Training Centre
The Westin Monterrey Valle
New York New Jersey-Atlantic City
Stockton University
Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel
Orlando
Orlando City SC Training Grounds at Osceola Heritage Park
Lake Nona Wave Hotel
Pachuca
CF Pachuca - Estadio Hidalgo
Fiesta Inn Pachuca Gran Patio
Pachuca
CF Pachuca - Universidad Del Futbol
Camino Real Pachuca
Palm Beach Gardens
Gardens North County District Park
To Be Determined
Philadelphia
Philadelphia Union
Hotel Du Pont
Port St. Lucie
RPS Soccer Academy
Sandpiper Bay Resort
Renton
Seattle Sounders FC Performance Centre and Clubhouse
Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle's Southport
San Antonio
San Antonio Stadium
Kimpton Santo Hotel
Spokane
Gonzaga University
To Be Determined
St. Louis
St. Louis CITY High Performance Centre
The Royal Sonesta Chase Park Plaza St. Louis
St. Louis
Saint Louis University
Magnolia Hotel St. Louis
Tampa
Waters Sportsplex
Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay
Tucson
Kino Sports Complex
Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa
*bold indicates new Team Base Camp options