Thursday 21 November 2024, 19:00
FIFA World Cup 26™ expands Team Base Camp brochure: 26 new options added

  • FIFA unveils the second edition of the online Team Base Camp brochure, providing an updated list of potential training sites and accommodation for FIFA World Cup 26™ teams

  • 26 new options have been added, bringing the total to 49 potential Team Base Camps, highlighting the footprint of this inclusive event

  • Further Team Base Camp options will be added throughout 2025 ahead of the historic tournament

FIFA has released the second wave of potential Team Base Camps in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 26™, offering participating teams a variety of “homes away from home” for the tournament. These hubs will serve as the primary base for teams during the group stage, where they will train, rest and prepare for their matches.

The updated brochure includes 26 new options in cities throughout the United States - such as Boise, Colorado Springs, Columbus, Greensboro, Orlando, Tampa and Tucson - as well as in Pachuca in Mexico. This marks a significant expansion, offering a diverse range of facilities across the tournament’s footprint. Host Cities including Houston and New York New Jersey have also added new potential sites, further broadening the options for the national teams that ultimately qualify for the biggest FIFA World Cup™ ever.

The updated brochure provides unprecedented flexibility for the 48 participating teams, ensuring their logistical and training needs are met in one of the biggest events in sports history.

Teams will submit their final selections following the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26. The draw, anticipated to be staged in December 2025, will reveal the geographic zones in which teams will play their group matches, further guiding their decisions regarding their respective Team Base Camp locations.

FIFA plans to further expand the list throughout 2025, with additional options to be included in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Cup 26™ – List of Team Base Camps (as of 21 November 2024)

City

Training site

Paired hotel

Alexandria

Episcopal High School

Hotel AKA, Alexandria

Atlanta

Atlanta United Training Centre

JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead

Atlanta

Kennesaw State University

InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta

Birmingham

Birmingham Legion FC Training Facility

Hyatt Regency, The Wynfrey

Boise

Boise State University

To Be Determined

Chapel Hill

UNC Chapel Hill

Sheraton Chapel Hill

Chattanooga

Baylor School

The Read House

Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati

Renaissance Cincinnati Downtown Hotel

Colorado Springs

US Air Force Academy

Hotel Polaris at the U.S. Air Force Academy

Columbia

University of South Carolina

Marriott Columbia

Columbus

Columbus Crew Performance Centre

Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph

Dallas

DBU

Westin Dallas Downtown

Dallas

FC Dallas Stadium

Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West

Dallas

University of Dallas

Omni Las Colinas Hotel

Dallas-Denton

University of North Texas

Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center

Dallas-Fort Worth

TCU

Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel

Greater Lansing

Michigan State University

To Be Determined

Green Bay

Lambeau Field

Lodge Kohler

Greensboro

UNC Greensboro

Grandover Resort & Spa, A Wyndham Grand Hotel

Guadalajara

Chivas Verde Valle

Hard Rock Hotel Guadalajara

Herriman

RSL Training Centre

RSL Training Academy Residence

High Point

Carolina Core Elite Performance Centre

Kimpton Cardinal

Houston

Houston Sports Park

Omni Houston Hotel

Indianapolis-Westfield

Grand Park Sports Campus

Renaissance Indianapolis North Hotel

Irvine

Great Park Sports Complex

Marriott Irvine Spectrum

Kansas City

KC Current Training Facility

Hotel Kansas City – The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

Kansas City

Sporting KC Training Centre

Sheraton Overland Park Hotel at the Convention Center

Kansas City

University of Kansas

Stonehill Lawrence, Trademark Collection by Wyndham

Louisville

Louisville City

Omni Louisville Hotel

Macon

Mercer University

Macon Marriott City Center

Mesa

Arizona Athletic Grounds

Courtyard Mesa at Wrigleyville West

Metro Detroit

Oakland University

Detroit Marriott Troy

Mexico City

Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR)

On-site accommodation (CAR)

Mexico City

La Nueva Casa del Futbol - Toluca

DoubleTree by Hilton Toluca

Monterrey

Rayados Training Centre

The Westin Monterrey Valle

New York New Jersey-Atlantic City

Stockton University

Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel

Orlando

Orlando City SC Training Grounds at Osceola Heritage Park

Lake Nona Wave Hotel

Pachuca

CF Pachuca - Estadio Hidalgo

Fiesta Inn Pachuca Gran Patio

Pachuca

CF Pachuca - Universidad Del Futbol

Camino Real Pachuca

Palm Beach Gardens

Gardens North County District Park

To Be Determined

Philadelphia

Philadelphia Union

Hotel Du Pont

Port St. Lucie

RPS Soccer Academy

Sandpiper Bay Resort

Renton

Seattle Sounders FC Performance Centre and Clubhouse

Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle's Southport

San Antonio

San Antonio Stadium

Kimpton Santo Hotel

Spokane

Gonzaga University

To Be Determined

St. Louis

St. Louis CITY High Performance Centre

The Royal Sonesta Chase Park Plaza St. Louis

St. Louis

Saint Louis University

Magnolia Hotel St. Louis

Tampa

Waters Sportsplex

Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay

Tucson

Kino Sports Complex

Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa

*bold indicates new Team Base Camp options

