FIFA work “resonates” around the world from Switzerland, says Swiss FA President

The President of the Swiss Football Association (SFV/ASF) Dominique Blanc welcomed FIFA Council members to Switzerland as they continue their work that “resonates from here across every corner of the globe”. Gathered to discuss a number of matters regarding world football at FIFA headquarters located in Zurich, Switzerland, FIFA Council members were greeted with a warm welcome from President Blanc. “For nearly a century, Switzerland and the Swiss Football Association have taken immense pride in hosting this prestigious institution,” the SFV/ASF President said. “We see it as not just a privilege, but before all, as a deep responsibility, and I can assure you that we, here in Switzerland, will continue to do everything in our power to ensure that FIFA and each of its members, always feel welcome, supported, and able to carry out their activities in a safe and efficient manner. Your work, after all, resonates from here across every corner of the globe. “For the Swiss Football Association, and for me, personally, football is much more than just a sport. It embodies universal and timeless values that transcend borders, cultures and languages.Football is a powerful vector, a bridge that connects people from all walks of life. It serves as (a) catalyst for public health, development, and perhaps most importantly, peace. Yes, football is a strong instrument for peace, all over the world.”