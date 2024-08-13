FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ general sale begins

Futsal fans from around the world can purchase tickets for the historic FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ , with tickets now on general sale. From today [13 August], all futsal fans can purchase tickets at venues across the three Host Cities of Tashkent, Andijan and Bukhara by visiting FIFA.com/tickets . The 23-day competition will feature the world’s best futsal teams and players – with all six confederations represented among the 24 competing nations. Following the spectacular draw in Registan Square in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand in May 2024, all 24 teams now know their potential paths to glory.

Host nation Uzbekistan will make history when they take on the Netherlands on the opening day – while the new world champions will be crowned in the capital city of Tashkent on 6 October 2024. In a tournament of firsts, the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 will also feature five teams from Central Asia, as Afghanistan, IR Iran, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan join the host nation in a competition that is sure to set pulses racing under the tag line of “Masters of Speed”. The competition will include four nations appearing at a FIFA Futsal World Cup™ for the first time; Afghanistan, France, New Zealand and Tajikistan. The full match schedule is available to view here.