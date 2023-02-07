FIFA extends its deepest condolences following the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria

On behalf of the global football community, FIFA extends its deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives at the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and with those who have been injured in this tragedy.

In order to show our solidarity and support to the people of both countries during this terrible time, we asked for everyone at tonight's FIFA Club World Cup semi-final between Flamengo and Al Hilal to observe a minute’s silence in memory of those who have lost their lives. Prior to the second semi-final between Al Ahly and Real Madrid tomorrow, fans will be asked to observe the same respectful silence.