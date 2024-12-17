FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ tickets on sale from Thursday, 19 December

Fans will soon be able to secure their seats at FIFA’s new global club showpiece via FIFA.com/tickets

Sales open on Thursday, 19 December at 10:00 EST/16:00 CET on a first-come, first-served basis

Ticket prices start at USD 30 (excl. taxes and fees) for the first phase of the tournament

The wait is almost over. Fans of the 32 clubs that have qualified for the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™ can soon take their passion to the world by securing a coveted seat at the groundbreaking tournament.

The first phase of ticket sales begins on Thursday, 19 December at 10:00 EST/16:00 CET via FIFA.com/tickets and runs until Tuesday, 14 January at 10:00 EST/16:00 CET. Individual match tickets will be available for all 48 group-stage matches. General-public tickets are priced from USD 30 (excl. taxes and fees) in Category 4, with prices varying by match. Fans will be able to complete their purchases immediately on a first-come, first-served basis and are encouraged to act early, as tickets will go fast.

General public sales will start on 19 December based on the following staggered approach that will facilitate fans’ access to tickets:

General public sales Sales opening time Group A and B matches 10:00 EST Group C and D matches 15:00 EST Group E and F matches 17:00 EST Group G and H matches 13:00 EST

An exclusive 48-hour presale window will open on Tuesday, 17 December for the 12 host venues for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, giving them the opportunity to reward their customers through their loyalty programmes or promotional activities. The presale window will open as follows:

Stadium presales Sales opening time Matches 1 to 12 (from 14 to 17 June inclusive) 10:00 EST Matches 13 to 24 (from 18 to 20 June inclusive) 12:00 (noon) EST Matches 25 to 36 (from 21 to 23 June inclusive) 14:00 EST Matches 37 to 48 (from 24 to 26 June inclusive) 16:00 EST

FIFA has also secured a quota of tickets for the fans of the clubs playing in each match, which such supporters will be able to purchase via FIFA.com/tickets (subject to availability) starting Thursday, 19 December, 10:00 EST, through special access provided by their clubs. That quota also includes conditional tickets all the way up to the final on Sunday, 13 July at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey. This means that club fans can guarantee their place at the knockout matches as well, with those tickets being confirmed once their club qualifies for the match in question. Club fan tickets will be available in dedicated price categories, with prices beginning at USD 36 (incl. taxes and fees).

Club fans are invited to visit FIFA.com/tickets for more information about access to the dedicated ticket allocation. Further details on club fan tickets will be provided by the respective clubs in due course.

Club fans Sales opening time All group matches and all conditional matches 10:00 EST

Tickets for the general public for the knockout stage will go on sale on Thursday, 16 January, coinciding with the kick-off of the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour, with further information on hospitality packages to follow soon. In view of the expected interest from around the world, football fans are reminded that FIFA.com/tickets is the official and preferred hub to buy FIFA Club World Cup tickets.