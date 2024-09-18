A tribute to Salvatore "Totò" Schillaci: 1964-2024

Salvatore "Totò" Schillaci was Italy's unlikely hero when they hosted the FIFA World Cup™ in 1990, a striker who was initially selected as a reserve but who went on to finish as top scorer with six goals to win both the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards. The image of the Sicilian, with his wild, fiery eyes and face full of determination and emotion as he turned away to celebrate yet another goal, is remembered as one of the tournament's most enduring images.

It was a remarkable twist as, only one year earlier, Schillaci had been playing in Serie B, the second tier of the Italian league. He was only given his Italy debut three months before the start of the tournament at the age of 25 and began Italy’s opening game against Austria on the bench, just as he himself had expected. But, with the game deadlocked at 0-0 and only 15 minutes left, Schillaci entered the fray and, within four minutes, scored with a powerful header to give Italy a crucial 1-0 win.

After another substitute appearance against the USA, 'Totò’ was given a start against Czechoslovakia in the final group match and, from that game onwards, he scored one goal in every match to propel Italy to the semi-finals and third place.

Schillaci had an innate goalscoring instinct and a strong desire to reach the top. Although he was not the tallest or most physically imposing player, he more than made up for this with his speed, sense of positioning, opportunism and sheer determination.

He began his career with A.C. Messina in his native Sicily in the third tier of the Italian league. Having helped them win promotion in 1985-86, his performances in Serie B attracted the attention of Juventus FC and he joined the Turin side in 1989.

His first season with the Old Lady produced 21 goals in 50 games as they won the Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup and he made his Italy debut in a friendly against Switzerland at the end of March. When he was selected for the FIFA World Cup itself, he realised that there was a long queue of more established forwards in front of him and fully expected a reserve place – but instead became a national hero.

Schillaci went on to play for FC Internazionale Milano and, in 1994, became the first Italian to play in the recently started Japanese J-League when he joined Júbilo Iwata. He played for them for four seasons and won a J-League title before bringing the curtain down on his career.