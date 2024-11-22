Mythical Games and FIFA team up to bring new football arcade game “FIFA Rivals” to mobile users worldwide

FIFA and the next-generation gaming technology studio Mythical Games today announced a collaboration to launch FIFA Rivals – a groundbreaking, officially licensed, football mobile video game. Scheduled for release on mobile on IOS and Android, FIFA Rivals will focus on exciting arcade gameplay to deliver an unprecedented gaming experience to fans of football worldwide. Marking the next phase in the expansion of FIFA’s gaming and esports portfolio, the collaboration with Mythical Games will form an important part of the non-simulation category and create exciting new opportunities for the football community to engage with. The agreement also underscores FIFA’s commitment to exploring new, and globally accessible, digital frontiers and enhancing fan engagement through emerging technologies. Mythical Games, who already run a critically acclaimed mobile Rivals game that has achieved over five million downloads, is now poised to bring its expertise to the football domain. In FIFA Rivals, gamers will have the unique opportunity to create and manage their very own football club. Players will be able to build, level up and enhance their line-ups, and then use their teams against other players in real-time PvP arcade-style gameplay. The game will be free to play and will include in-game and web marketplaces that utilise the Mythos blockchain to allow players to own, buy, sell and trade their favourite football stars. FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Mythical Games to launch FIFA Rivals, bringing football fans a mobile-first gaming experience that deepens their connection to the sport. The game is an innovative and accessible addition to our expanding gaming and esports portfolio.”