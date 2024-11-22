Mythical Games and FIFA team up to bring new football arcade game “FIFA Rivals” to mobile users worldwide

Announcement marks the next phase of FIFA’s expanding portfolio of games
“FIFA Rivals” will launch on a free-to-play basis and will be available to fans built on the Mythical Platform
Agreement underscores FIFA’s commitment to enhancing fan engagement through emerging technologies
FIFA and the next-generation gaming technology studio Mythical Games today announced a collaboration to launch FIFA Rivals – a groundbreaking, officially licensed, football mobile video game. Scheduled for release on mobile on IOS and Android, FIFA Rivals will focus on exciting arcade gameplay to deliver an unprecedented gaming experience to fans of football worldwide. Marking the next phase in the expansion of FIFA’s gaming and esports portfolio, the collaboration with Mythical Games will form an important part of the non-simulation category and create exciting new opportunities for the football community to engage with. The agreement also underscores FIFA’s commitment to exploring new, and globally accessible, digital frontiers and enhancing fan engagement through emerging technologies. Mythical Games, who already run a critically acclaimed mobile Rivals game that has achieved over five million downloads, is now poised to bring its expertise to the football domain. In FIFA Rivals, gamers will have the unique opportunity to create and manage their very own football club. Players will be able to build, level up and enhance their line-ups, and then use their teams against other players in real-time PvP arcade-style gameplay. The game will be free to play and will include in-game and web marketplaces that utilise the Mythos blockchain to allow players to own, buy, sell and trade their favourite football stars. FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Mythical Games to launch FIFA Rivals, bringing football fans a mobile-first gaming experience that deepens their connection to the sport. The game is an innovative and accessible addition to our expanding gaming and esports portfolio.”
“We’re excited to partner with FIFA and leverage our expertise to create an unparalleled football gaming experience,” said John Linden, CEO and Founder of Mythical Games. “Our goal is to replicate our success with our previous Rivals game and set new benchmarks in the web3 gaming sector. The combination of officially licensed football stars (past and present), prestigious clubs from around the world and globally competitive esports gameplay will take sports gameplay to a new level. Through this long-term partnership with FIFA, there are major plans to integrate into the FIFA esports platform to give players in every country the ability to become a participant or fan.” FIFA Rivals will launch globally on mobile devices. Interested players can follow @FifaRivals on X to join the community and stay updated on the game’s progress.