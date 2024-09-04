FIFA unveils emblem and announces audio signature for the new FIFA Club World Cup™

Contemporary minimal emblem features tournament initials and takes inspiration from the ball, football history and culture

Gala’s iconic track Freed from Desire will be the audio signature for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

Inaugural 32-team tournament in the United States will change the face of club football globally

FIFA has unveiled the emblem for the inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup™, the most inclusive competition in the history of club football, as the countdown to the first edition in the United States next year continues. Gala's Freed from Desire, which has become a rallying football anthem for fans of both clubs and national teams over the past two decades, has been announced as the audio signature while FIFA has also launched "Take it to the World" – a call to action for fans to showcase what makes their club special. The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, to be played from 15 June to 13 July 2025, will include representatives from each of the six continental confederations – AFC (Asia), CAF (Africa), Concacaf (North, Central America and the Caribbean), CONMEBOL (South America), OFC (Oceania) and UEFA (Europe). It will redefine how, when and where true club world champions are crowned.

FIFA unveils emblem for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ 00:42

The new competition is part of FIFA's efforts to provide more match opportunities at national-team and club level for all FIFA Member Associations – one of FIFA’s strategic objectives for the 2023-2027 cycle – and to level up standards around the world. To date, 30 of the 32 teams have qualified, with an additional club from CONMEBOL (South America) and the host country representative to be confirmed in due course. The qualification path, which is via continental club competitions, is based on sporting merit across a four-year cycle, ensuring that continental champions and clubs demonstrating consistency are rewarded.

The emblem, which will be adapted and used for all future editions of the tournament, takes inspiration from the ball, football history and culture, with the initials of the tournament “C – W – C” abstracted into a circular icon. The unique FIFA Club World Cup emblem features space in the centre for FIFA to showcase the elements closest to the tournament – namely the successful clubs from all six confederations that will compete in the United States FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “What a special moment. Today, we launched the brand of the new FIFA Club World Cup – the start of a new era in club football.” “Thirty-two of the best clubs from all corners of the world will be competing in the United States in June and July 2025. They are at the heart of the tournament. And we cannot wait. Thirty-two of the best clubs globally will meet on the world stage and only one will be crowned world champions.” “So we want you – the fans from across the world – to share your club stories, to bring your love, your passion, your support; to show what your club is made of, and take it to the world.”