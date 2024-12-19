FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ ticket sales launched

Fans can secure their seats at FIFA’s new global club showpiece now via FIFA.com/tickets

Sales open on a first-come, first-served basis, with ticket prices starting at USD 30 (excl. taxes and fees)

Tournament takes place from Saturday, 14 June 2025 until Sunday, 13 July 2025 in the United States

Fans of the 32 clubs that have qualified for the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™ and followers of the beautiful game in general can now take their passion to the world by securing a coveted seat at the historic tournament, which will take global club football to the next level. As per the match schedule, the tournament kicks off on Saturday, 14 June 2025, with 63 matches in 12 venues across the United States, with the final planned to take place on Sunday, 13 July 2025 at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey.

“With tickets now available, fans are invited to be part of football history by attending the first edition of the FIFA Club World Cup, which will be the pinnacle of global club football, serving up iconic moments that only the beautiful game can provide,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“Club football is a fundamental pillar of our sport, and fans have played a pivotal role in its development. This new tournament will be a global celebration of the passion and culture that fans from club football bring, and we can’t wait to kick off with 63 matches taking place in 12 wonderful venues across the United States in June-July 2025.”

General fans’ access

The first phase of ticket sales started today (Thursday, 19 December 2024) at 10:00 EST/16:00 CET via FIFA.com/tickets and will run until Tuesday, 14 January 2025 at 10:00 EST/16:00 CET, with individual match tickets being released for all 48 group-stage matches. General-public tickets are priced from USD 30 (excl. taxes and fees) in Category 4, with prices varying by match. Fans can complete their purchases immediately on a first-come, first-served basis and are encouraged to act early, as tickets will go fast.

General-public sales have started based on the following staggered approach to facilitate fans’ access to tickets:

Group A and B matches: Thursday, 19 December 2024 - 10:00 EST/16:00 CET Group C and D matches: Thursday, 19 December 2024 - 15:00 EST/21:00 CET Group E and F matches: Thursday, 19 December 2024 - 17:00 EST/23:00 CET Group G and H matches: Thursday, 19 December 2024 - 13:00 EST/19:00 CET

Club fans’ access

FIFA has also secured a quota of tickets for the fans of the clubs playing in each match, which such supporters can purchase via FIFA.com/tickets (subject to availability) through special access provided by their clubs. That quota likewise went on sale at 10:00 EST/16:00 CET today (Thursday, 19 December 2024) and includes conditional tickets all the way up to the final on Sunday, 13 July 2025 at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey. This means that club fans can guarantee their place at the knockout matches as well, with those tickets being confirmed once their club qualifies for the match in question. Club fan tickets are available in dedicated price categories, with prices beginning at USD 36 (incl. taxes and fees).

Club fans are invited to visit FIFA.com/tickets for more information about access to the dedicated ticket allocation. Further details on club fan tickets will be provided by the respective clubs in due course.

Tickets for the general public for the knockout stage will go on sale on Thursday, 16 January 2025, coinciding with the kick-off of the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour.

In view of the expected interest from around the world, football fans are reminded that FIFA.com/tickets is the official and preferred hub to buy FIFA Club World Cup tickets.

Additional information